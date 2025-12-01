UN Security Council to Hold Session on Iraq as UNAMI Chief Set to Deliver Briefing

Mohamed al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of UNAMI, is expected to brief council members on current political, security, and humanitarian developments, as well as the mission’s ongoing work in the country.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced on Monday that the UN Security Council will convene on Tuesday for a session dedicated to the latest developments in Iraq. The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. New York time (6:00 p.m. Baghdad time).

According to the statement, Mohamed al-Hassan, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of UNAMI, is expected to brief council members on current political, security, and humanitarian developments, as well as the mission’s ongoing work in the country.

The upcoming session comes amid continued efforts by the UN to support Iraq’s stability, democratic processes, and institution-building. UNAMI has remained a key international partner in monitoring political dialogue, elections, human rights conditions, and the government’s reform programs.

The UN Security Council holds regular briefings on Iraq as part of its oversight of UNAMI, established in 2003 to assist the country during its post-conflict transition. Over the years, the mission’s mandate evolved to include support for political reconciliation, electoral assistance, humanitarian coordination, and human rights monitoring.

Recent sessions have focused on challenges including economic reforms, the fight against terrorism, Baghdad-Erbil relations, and the humanitarian situation affecting displaced communities. The December 2025 briefing is expected to provide an updated assessment of these issues while outlining the UN’s priorities for the upcoming period.