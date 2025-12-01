Kurdistan Region President Welcomes Swiss Ambassador, Hails Embassy Reopening as Boost to Bilateral Ties

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties, with a particular focus on economic cooperation.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received Daniel Hunn, Switzerland’s Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss strengthening ties and expanding cooperation, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said in a statement.

President Barzani welcomed the recent reopening of the Swiss Embassy in Baghdad, describing the move as an important step toward deepening relations. He expressed gratitude for Switzerland’s renewed diplomatic presence, noting that it would help facilitate broader engagement between the two sides.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties, with a particular focus on economic cooperation. They discussed opportunities for Swiss companies to invest and operate in the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the region’s potential in energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism.

The two officials also reviewed regional developments and addressed several issues of shared concern.

Switzerland officially reopened its embassy in Baghdad on September 3, 2024, after a 33-year closure due to security concerns following the 1991 Gulf War. Since returning, Swiss officials have repeatedly signaled interest in expanding political, economic, and developmental partnerships across Iraq.

The Kurdistan Region has long maintained constructive relations with Switzerland, hosting various Swiss development programs and attracting growing interest from Swiss businesses. Recent diplomatic engagement reflects a broader effort by both sides to strengthen cooperation amid shifting regional dynamics.