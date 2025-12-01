President Barzani Meets Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation Official, Highlights Vital Role of Kurdish Diaspora

The discussion centered on the role, responsibilities, and growing influence of the Kurdish diaspora worldwide.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Monday received Rahim Rashidi — widely known as Mr. Kurd — the Head of the International Relations Office of the Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation, in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to Barzani Headquarters.

The discussion centered on the role, responsibilities, and growing influence of the Kurdish diaspora worldwide. President Barzani stressed that the Kurdish diaspora remains an essential pillar in advancing the legitimate national cause, adding that its engagement and unity strengthen Kurdish efforts on the international stage.

Rashidi briefed President Barzani on the organization’s recent activities, outlining diplomatic, cultural, and advocacy initiatives aimed at promoting Kurdish rights and raising global awareness of the Kurdish question.

The Kurdistani Diaspora Confederation was established in December 2021 in Erbil with strong support from President Barzani. It has rapidly expanded its global reach, holding its second congress in Germany in December 2024 with the participation of 400 representatives from across all parts of Kurdistan.

Today, the confederation operates 40 offices worldwide and oversees more than 110 organizations and foundations. Its mission is to empower members of the Kurdish diaspora, elevate their skills, and strengthen their connections with the Kurdistan Region.

Monday’s meeting reaffirmed the importance of coordinated efforts between Kurdistan-based institutions and diaspora communities in promoting the Kurdish people’s aspirations internationally.