KRG's Import Ban Creates Bustling Market for Duhok's Prized Autumn Harvest

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a vibrant and tangible demonstration of the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to bolstering its agricultural sector and empowering its local farmers, the bustling markets and main thoroughfares of Duhok province are currently overflowing with a bountiful and colorful array of locally grown autumn produce, a direct result of a strategic and timely government decision to ban the import of competing products.

This protective measure, enacted by the KRG's Ministry of Agriculture, has created a thriving and protected domestic market for the region's prized pomegranates, grapes, and apples, leading to high demand, fair prices, and a palpable sense of optimism among the farmers who are now the primary beneficiaries of this forward-thinking policy.

The decision to temporarily halt the import of specific agricultural products such as pomegranates, grapes, and apples until the 15th of next month is a key component of the KRG's broader strategy to achieve food security, promote economic diversification, and ensure the long-term sustainability of its agricultural heartlands.

By shielding local producers from the often-fierce competition of cheaper, imported goods during their peak harvest season, the government is not just supporting individual farmers; it is investing in the entire agricultural value chain and fostering a renewed sense of pride and confidence in the quality and value of domestic production.

The effects of this policy are strikingly visible on the streets of Duhok. The markets are alive with the rich colors and fresh scents of the autumn harvest, with stalls and shops laden with high-quality, locally sourced fruits.

This abundance is being met with a high level of enthusiasm from consumers, who are flocking to purchase the produce of the region's farmers, drawn by the superior taste, freshness, and reasonable prices of the domestic offerings.

Yusuf Nerwayi, a local farmer, expressed his deep appreciation for the government's supportive policy, explaining the direct and positive impact it has on his livelihood.

"When our produce ripens, the Regional Government bans the import of the same products, so that our produce gets a good price domestically and it is in our favor," he told Kurdistan24.

His statement highlights the critical importance of market timing; the ban is not a permanent protectionist measure, but a seasonal and strategic intervention designed to give local farmers a fair and uncontested opportunity to sell their harvest.

Nerwayi also voiced a sentiment of pride that is widely shared among both producers and consumers: the belief in the inherent superiority of their own local products.

"Our own domestic produce is much better," he stated simply. "Now is the season for the ripening of pomegranates, apples, and grapes, and there is demand for them in the markets and they are being sold."

He attributes this high demand to the winning combination of exceptional quality and fair pricing, a formula that has made the local harvest irresistible to both citizens and the many tourists who visit the region.

This confidence in the quality and authenticity of local produce was echoed by Abdulqadir, a seller in one of Duhok's bustling markets. He contrasted the fresh, local goods with imported alternatives, suggesting a level of trust and transparency that comes with buying from one's own community.

"Our own produce is local and there are no tricks involved, and they are very tasty," he said. He celebrated the fact that "now is the season for domestic produce" and directly credited the government's policy for the current market vibrancy. "This progress is with the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government," he affirmed.

The temporary ban is a carefully calibrated and well-established policy tool for the Ministry of Agriculture. Muslih Mohammed, the Deputy Director-General of Agriculture for Duhok province, clarified the scope and purpose of the current measure.

"The import of those products such as potatoes, grapes, pomegranates, and several other products is banned until the 15th of this month, in order to support farmers so they can sell their products in the markets," he explained. He further elaborated that this seasonal ban is part of a "general policy" that is flexibly applied based on the levels of domestic production.

For certain products where the Kurdistan Region has achieved self-sufficiency or even a surplus throughout the year, the import ban is a more permanent fixture. "Some domestic products exceed local needs throughout the year, so the import of those products is banned throughout the year, such as potatoes, vegetables, eggs, and chicken meat," Mohammed noted.

Conversely, for products where domestic production does not meet the market's needs, the government allows for importation at different times of the year, ensuring a stable and consistent supply for consumers.

This nuanced and evidence-based approach to market regulation demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of the agricultural economy. It is a policy that seeks to strike a delicate balance between protecting and nurturing domestic producers, ensuring fair prices and a stable food supply for consumers, and allowing for international trade where it is necessary.

The current boom in Duhok's markets is a clear and resounding success story for this policy, a perfect illustration of how targeted government support can create a virtuous cycle of increased production, fair prices, high consumer demand, and a strengthened local economy.

This protective market policy is part of a larger, multi-faceted strategy by the KRG's Ninth Cabinet to revitalize and promote the agricultural sector. Another key component of this strategy has been the active support and promotion of local agricultural festivals, which have become powerful platforms for farmers to market their products directly to the public and to celebrate the unique agricultural identity of their regions.

In Duhok province, the Barwari Local Products Festival, held in the scenic Amedi district, has become a prime example of this success.

The festival, renowned for the region's famous apples, honey, and nuts, has seen exponential growth. Reving Hururi, a member of the festival’s supervisory board, noted that the event has expanded from just 45 tents and 3,000 visitors in its first year to 200 tents with an anticipated 80,000 visitors this year.

This festival not only provided a massive market for local farmers but also played a crucial role in boosting eco-tourism and has drawn participants from all four parts of Kurdistan, highlighting its role in fostering inter-regional cultural and economic cooperation.

The festival's success has been a direct contributor to the KRG's broader goal of promoting homegrown products abroad, a strategy that saw the first-ever shipment of Barwari apples exported to Qatar in December 2023.

These festivals are not just about commerce; they are rich cultural events.

The Barwari festival, for example, featured a diverse artistic program during its second edition that brought together talent from across all four parts of Kurdistan, including music groups from Eastern, Western, Southern, and Northern Kurdistan, as well as photography exhibitions showcasing the region's tourist attractions and cultural heritage.

This fusion of agriculture, art, and tourism creates a powerful and holistic celebration of the region's identity.

The KRG's strategy is a comprehensive one, combining the protective shield of seasonal import bans with the promotional power of vibrant local festivals. This dual approach ensures that farmers not only have a fair and protected domestic market during their peak harvest season but also have dedicated platforms to build their brands, connect with a wider audience, and celebrate their contribution to the nation's economy and culture.

As the farmers of Duhok bring their rich autumn harvest to a market that is ready and eager to receive it, they do so with the confidence that their government is standing firmly behind them, ensuring that their hard work yields the rewards they so richly deserve.



Kurdistan24's correspondent Bewar hilmi contributed to this report.