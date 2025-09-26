French Ambassador Welcomes Erbil-Baghdad Oil Agreement

International powers, including France, the US, and UK, have endorsed the KRG-Baghdad oil agreement, signaling strong diplomatic support for the deal.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – France’s Ambassador to Iraq, Patrick Durel, on Friday welcomed the newly announced agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq on the resumption of crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region, calling it a deal that serves the common good.

In a statement published on his official account on the social media platform X, Ambassador Durel wrote: “I welcome the agreement announced yesterday by the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government on the resumption of oil exports produced in the autonomous region. The implementation of this agreement is in everyone’s interest.”

His message followed a wave of international support for the breakthrough, which paves the way for exports through the Iraq–Turkey pipeline to resume after nearly 30 months of suspension.

Also, the British Embassy in Baghdad and the British Consulate General in Erbil issued a joint statement on X describing the tripartite agreement as “historic.” They emphasized that the deal has the potential to strengthen investment and bring “greater prosperity for all the people of Iraq,” commending both Erbil and Baghdad for their commitment to dialogue.

The United States Department of State also welcomed the development, underscoring Washington’s role in facilitating the deal and stressing that it will bring “tangible benefits for both Americans and Iraqis.”

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani announced the agreement on Thursday and said the tripartite agreement is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.” In a parallel statement on X Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani, praised the deal, describing it as a breakthrough that will restore oil flows through the Ceyhan pipeline.

The KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources confirmed that exports will resume within 48 hours, marking the end of a protracted suspension that began in March 2023 after an international arbitration ruling halted shipments without Baghdad’s approval.

The suspension had deprived both Erbil and Baghdad of vital revenues, compounding financial strain and weakening Iraq’s presence in international energy markets. The resumption of exports is expected to ease fiscal pressures, attract new foreign investment, and reaffirm Iraq’s position as a reliable supplier on the global stage.

By receiving endorsements from Paris, London, and Washington, the agreement reflects not only the outcome of complex negotiations but also the recognition of Kurdistan’s energy sector as a stabilizing factor with regional and international importance.