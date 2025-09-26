UK Welcomes Oil Export Tripartite Agreement Between Baghdad, Erbil and IOC

“We commend both Baghdad and Erbil for their commitment to dialogue in reaching this milestone,” the statement read.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The British Embassy in Baghdad and the British Consulate General in Erbil welcomed on Thursday the tripartite agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq, as well as international oil companies, reopening the Iraq–Turkey pipeline.

In a joint statement released on social media platform X, the two diplomatic missions described the agreement as “historic,” emphasizing its potential to strengthen investment and bring “greater prosperity for all the people of Iraq.”

Also, the United States Department of State welcomed the tripartite agreement on Thursday, describing it as a deal facilitated by Washington that will deliver “tangible benefits for both Americans and Iraqis.”

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani announced a breakthrough agreement that will allow crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region to resume through the Iraq–Turkey pipeline.

Also, in a statement on the social media platform X, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the tripartite agreement is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.”

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Natural Resources announced that oil exports from the Kurdistan Region will resume within the next 48 hours.

The agreement follows months of complex negotiations after oil exports from the Kurdistan Region were halted in March 2023, when an international arbitration ruling required Baghdad’s approval for shipments through the Ceyhan pipeline. The stoppage cut off a vital revenue source for both governments, exacerbating fiscal pressures and limiting Iraq’s influence on global energy markets.

The resumption of oil exports is expected to ease economic pressures, attract new investment, and reaffirm Iraq’s role as a reliable supplier in international energy markets.