Maliki Arrives in Erbil for High-Stakes Negotiations on Iraq’s Next Cabinet

Maliki leads a Coordination Framework delegation to Erbil to negotiate government formation with President Barzani amid economic and legal urgency.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a high-stakes diplomatic maneuver poised to define the trajectory of Iraq’s political future, Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the State of Law Coalition, arrived in Erbil before noon on Saturday. Leading a high-level delegation from the Coordination Framework, the former Prime Minister touched down in the capital of the Kurdistan Region to engage in critical dialogue regarding the formation of the new Iraqi government.

The visit marks a pivotal moment in the post-election landscape, bringing the heavyweights of Baghdad’s Shiite political establishment directly to the table with the Kurdish leadership to navigate the complexities of a coalition government.

Hoshmand Sadiq, a reporter for Kurdistan24 stationed at the scene, announced the arrival of the delegation, confirming that Maliki was accompanied by key figures representing the Coordination Framework coalition. The presence of such a high-profile delegation underscores the urgency and significance of the talks.

According to information obtained by the Kurdistan24 reporter, the primary agenda of the visit involves a scheduled meeting between Maliki and President Barzani, along with other high-ranking officials of the Kurdistan Region. These discussions are expected to center on the intricate mechanics of assembling the next cabinet, a process that requires navigating the delicate ethno-sectarian balance that defines Iraqi governance.

The visit to Erbil was not unexpected. In the days leading up to Saturday’s arrival, a number of different sources within both the Coordination Framework and the State of Law Coalition had confirmed Maliki's travel plans to Kurdistan24. This orchestrated engagement follows a decisive strategic move by the Coordination Framework in Baghdad.

On November 17, 2025, the coalition met and formally announced itself as the largest faction in the newly elected parliament, possessing a commanding bloc of 150 seats. This numerical superiority grants the Framework the constitutional prerogative to drive the government formation process, yet it necessitates the cooperation of Kurdish and Sunni partners to secure the required two-thirds quorum for electing a President and the subsequent confidence vote for a Prime Minister.

During that pivotal November 17 meeting, the Framework took concrete steps to operationalize its mandate. For the purpose of speeding up the formation of the new Iraqi government, the coalition formed a specialized committee dedicated to negotiation with other political parties.

This triumvirate consists of Nouri al-Maliki, Hadi Amiri, and Falih Fayyadh—three of the most influential figures in Iraq’s political sphere.

By leading this delegation to Erbil personally, Maliki is signaling the Framework’s intent to secure a quick and binding agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). Simultaneously, the Framework decided to form a separate committee tasked with designating the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, a role that has become the subject of intense speculation.

The backdrop to these negotiations is the recent conclusion of Iraq's sixth parliamentary elections, a process that has reshuffled the political deck. The general voting took place on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, following the special voting for security forces on Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The electoral process was conducted across the governorates of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. According to statistics released by the Independent High Electoral Commission, the participation rate in the special voting was a robust 82.42%, while the general voting turnout was approximately 54.35%. These figures have provided the political class with a fresh mandate, setting the stage for the intense horse-trading currently unfolding in Erbil.

Maliki’s arrival in Kurdistan comes just hours after he publicly clarified the Coordination Framework’s internal stance regarding the premiership, a move likely calculated to smooth the path for negotiations in Erbil. Speaking from Baghdad earlier on Saturday, the head of the State of Law Coalition announced that there is no decision within the Coordination Framework to prevent current Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani from resuming the position for a second term.

Maliki stated explicitly, "There is no decision within the Coordination Framework to prevent Sudani from the position of Prime Minister of Iraq." This declaration removes a potential stumbling block in negotiations, as Sudani maintains working relationships with various political blocs, including the Kurds.

However, Maliki’s endorsement of Sudani’s eligibility came with significant strings attached, which are likely to be a topic of discussion with President Barzani. Maliki indicated that "the Coordination Framework has set special criteria and conditions for the next Prime Minister."

This suggests that while the door is open for Sudani, or indeed any other candidate, the Framework intends to impose a strict policy agenda on the next head of government. Maliki emphasized that government formation depends on consensus, projecting an optimistic timeline by stating that the government "can be formed within a month after the ratification of the election results."

Crucially, Maliki linked the success of the government formation process to the swift action of Iraq’s other primary components. He indicated that "the Kurds must speed up the election of the President of the Republic, and the Sunnis [must] elect the Speaker of Parliament."

This statement places the ball firmly in the court of the Kurdish leadership, as the Presidency is traditionally held by a Kurd and is the first constitutional domino that must fall before a Prime Minister can be designated. By traveling to Erbil, Maliki is likely seeking assurances regarding the Kurdish candidate for the Presidency to ensure the timeline he proposed can be met.

The urgency of these talks is amplified by a precarious legal and economic reality gripping the nation. A recent Federal Court decision to dissolve the legislature and convert the executive branch into a caretaker government has triggered widespread anxiety.

This legal transformation strips the current administration of its full executive powers, limiting it to handling daily affairs without the authority to make major strategic decisions or fiscal commitments. The impact of that decision has created danger among observers and economists, who fear negative consequences for the nation’s financial stability.

The primary concern driving the haste in Erbil is the absence of a general budget for the state. As a caretaker government is incapacitated in the matter of borrowing, the prolonged absence of a fully empowered cabinet will further disrupt work on investment projects and other financial issues.

Anwar al-Musawi, a political analyst speaking to Kurdistan24, highlighted this danger, noting that "in the event of not passing that law [the budget], the investment movement will be completely disrupted." He argued that the stoppage of the government and parliament's work will have negative results, necessitating an immediate political solution.

Conversely, the caretaker status is viewed by some as a necessary evil to prevent transitional corruption. Wathiq al-Jabour, an observer, told Kurdistan24 that during such transition periods, "there might be some parties trying to benefit from the state's public wealth." He noted that with the end of the fiscal year approaching, some political forces might try to conclude dubious contracts, making the Federal Court’s restriction on government powers a protective measure for the country’s money and wealth.

As Nouri al-Maliki and President Barzani convene in Erbil, they do so under the shadow of this economic imperative. The formation of the new government is no longer merely a contest for political seats but a race against time to restore full executive authority to Baghdad.

With the Coordination Framework holding the parliamentary numbers and the Kurdish leadership holding the key to the Presidency, the outcome of Saturday’s meetings in Erbil will likely determine whether Iraq can escape the "caretaker" trap and establish a functioning government within the one-month window Maliki has proposed.