Dozens of Chavy Company Properties Sold at Auction as Owner Faces Legal Proceedings

Nearly 60 properties from Sulaimani’s Chavy Land project were auctioned for over 91 billion dinars to recover debts owed by imprisoned businessman and political party leader Shaswar Abdulwahid.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Nearly 60 properties in the Chavy Land tourism project in Sulaimani on Sunday were sold at public auction for more than 91 billion Iraqi dinars, officials said. The properties belonged to Chavy Company, owned by Shaswar Abdulwahid, leader of the New Generation Movement (NGM), who is currently serving a prison sentence in Sulaimani.

The sale, conducted under the supervision of Sulaimani’s Execution Directorate within the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Justice, was carried out to recover government debts owed by Abdulwahid and his company.

According to local sources, all the properties were purchased by a young investor from Sulaimani named Akam.

The auction comes after judges from the Sulaimani court had previously issued statements regarding the company’s debts, which reportedly exceeded 90 billion dinars.

Part of this debt had originally been secured as government guarantees, but delays in public service payments, including electricity, water, and taxes, increased the total amount owed.

Shaswar Abdulwahid appeared before the Sulaimani court earlier in the day, but his legal proceedings were adjourned to November 3.

This marks the latest hearing in a series of court cases involving Abdulwahid, who was previously sentenced in August 2025 to six months in prison over a prior parliamentary-related case.

The Chavy Land tourism project, initiated by Shaswar Abdulwahid, has long been a high-profile private investment in Sulaimani.

On Aug. 13, the Sulaimani Criminal Court announced that Abdulwahid has been sentenced to six months in prison in absentia under Article 431 of the Iraqi Penal Code No. 111 of 1969, which pertains to threats.

According to the Sulaimani Investigation Court’s Second Criminal Branch, the arrest order was issued on Aug. 3. The court ruling stated that Abdulwahid was convicted and sentenced to six months of imprisonment based on the aforementioned article.

Back then, Sulaimani police mentioned that acting on a judge’s order, they arrested Abdulwahid in connection with a complaint filed by former Kurdistan Parliament lawmaker Shadi Nawzad, accusing him of making threats.

Police spokesperson Sarkawt Ahmad told reporters in a press conference on the same day that the arrest followed legal procedures and was based on a valid court warrant, dismissing social media claims that a special security unit had raided Abdulwahid’s residence.