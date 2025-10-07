Rojava FA Joins CONIFA as 43rd Member, Strengthening Kurdish Representation in Global Football

Rojava Football Association has joined CONIFA as its 43rd member, becoming the second Kurdish team in the global football body for non-FIFA nations. The move strengthens Kurdish cultural representation through international sports diplomacy.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Rojava Football Association (Rojava FA) has officially joined the Confederation of Independent Football Associations (CONIFA), becoming the federation’s 43rd member and the second Kurdish team to be represented internationally after the Kurdistan Regional Team.

In a statement published on its official website, CONIFA expressed “great pride and happiness” in welcoming its newest member under the name “Rojava Football Association (Rojava FA).” The organization highlighted its admiration for the Kurdish people’s long history and rich cultural identity, saying, “We have deep respect for the story and heritage of the Kurdish nation. Together, we aim to promote their culture and aspirations to the world through sports, while supporting their struggle for justice, equality, and peace.”

The announcement marks a historic step in Kurdish representation within international sports frameworks. With Rojava’s membership, the Kurdistan Region now stands alongside its sister team as part of CONIFA’s Asian federations. This inclusion symbolizes not only athletic participation but also cultural diplomacy, underscoring the role of football as a medium for peace and global recognition.

Founded in 2013, CONIFA (Confederation of Independent Football Associations) serves as an umbrella organization for football teams from nations, regions, and cultural communities not affiliated with FIFA. The body currently represents 42 members across various continents—including regions, minorities, and stateless peoples—and provides them with a platform to compete internationally.

The Kurdistan National Football Team, which hosted the VIVA World Cup in 2012, previously brought the Kurdish flag to the global stage by winning the championship—an achievement that remains a source of pride among Kurds worldwide.

According to the Rojava Football Association’s charter, sports are defined as “a language of peace and freedom that brings people and cultures together.” The organization emphasized that its participation within CONIFA aligns with the values and aspirations of the Kurdish people, particularly in promoting cooperation, peace, and equality among nations.

The Rojava FA outlined its principal objectives as follows: preserving Kurdish cultural identity, advancing social justice and equality, fostering intercultural cooperation, and upholding human rights and freedoms. The association also aims to support economic and social development in its region through sports and community initiatives.

In its statement, the Rojava FA noted, “We envision a bright future for our people, where dignity and freedom prevail. Through sports, we strive to build an advanced and prosperous society rooted in democracy, justice, and equality.”

It further added that working alongside CONIFA presents an opportunity to deepen intercultural understanding and strengthen solidarity with other stateless or underrepresented nations. “Our cooperation with CONIFA reflects our belief that mutual respect and collective action among diverse peoples are key to achieving peace and stability in the world.”

CONIFA’s membership map includes 16 members in Europe, 10 in Asia—including the Kurdistan Region and now Rojava—5 in North America, 6 in South America, 4 in Africa, and 2 in Oceania, reflecting a vast diversity of nations and peoples united by a shared commitment to cultural representation through sport.

For Rojava, joining CONIFA is not only a sporting achievement but also a symbolic affirmation of its autonomous identity, democratic values, and ongoing efforts to gain international visibility.

As the Rojava Football Association now prepares to represent its region in upcoming tournaments, its membership in CONIFA stands as a message of resilience and peace from a community that continues to seek recognition through cooperation, unity, and sport.