PM Barzani, Italian Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

57 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolò Fontana on Tuesday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Italy in several sectors, particularly agriculture and tourism. Both sides underscored the importance of leveraging Italy’s expertise in these fields to promote sustainable growth and economic diversification in the Region.

They also exchanged views on the latest political and security developments in Iraq and discussed preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

The meeting reaffirmed the mutual desire to enhance friendship and collaboration between the Kurdistan Region and Italy.

On December 23, 2015, the Republic of Italy opened a consulate in the Kurdistan Region. Italy has maintained strong diplomatic and economic relations with the Kurdistan Region.

In late December 2022, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the Kurdistan Region to meet with senior Kurdistan Region officials and tour the Camp Singara military base, where Italian soldiers are stationed. In 2018, approximately 800 Italian soldiers were present in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Region holds strategic importance for Italy due to its stable political environment and its role as a gateway to the broader Middle East market. Additionally, the Region's abundant natural resources, including oil and gas, present significant opportunities for Italian companies seeking to expand their energy investments. Furthermore, Italy values the Kurdistan Region's efforts in combating terrorism, as these efforts contribute to broader regional stability, which is crucial for Italy's security interests.