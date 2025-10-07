Italian Ambassador: Stability Makes Kurdistan Region an Attractive Partner for Investment

“We are working to attract more Italian companies to the Kurdistan Region,” Fontana said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Italian Ambassador to Iraq Niccolò Fontana reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening economic and political ties with the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the potential for expanded cooperation in agriculture, trade, and education.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Tuesday, Ambassador Fontana described fostering economic partnerships between Italy, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region as one of his key missions. He revealed that a delegation of Italian companies will soon visit the Kurdistan Region to explore investment opportunities, particularly in the agro-industrial sector.

“We are working to attract more Italian companies to the Kurdistan Region,” Fontana said, recalling a July visit to Rome by a Kurdish government delegation to discuss collaboration with Italian firms. “There is great potential to expand our partnership, and having more Italian companies here would also strengthen our footprint toward federal Iraq.”

The ambassador praised the Kurdistan Region’s stability and security, describing it as a crucial factor for attracting Italian investors. “Stability is exactly what our businessmen and entrepreneurs look for,” he said. “The situation has improved dramatically, especially in Kurdistan, where there is clear stability and security.”

On the issue of migration and visas, Fontana encouraged Kurdish citizens to apply for travel and study opportunities in Italy, noting a rise in visa applications through the Italian Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil. He projected a 35% increase in applications by the end of 2025, advising applicants to follow procedures carefully to avoid rejections due to incomplete documentation.

Turning to Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, Fontana expressed optimism that the process would reinforce the country’s stability. “Holding the elections on time and without issues would further demonstrate Iraq’s progress,” he stated, adding that a swiftly formed government would help sustain momentum toward socio-economic growth and neutrality in regional conflicts.

Regarding the future of democracy in Iraq, the ambassador voiced cautious optimism, citing the country’s consistent record of elections since 2003. “Despite regional crises and internal challenges, Iraq has held elections regularly, which is a strong sign of democratic progress,” he said. “From a European and Italian perspective, this is clear evidence of democracy taking root in the country.”

Ambassador Fontana concluded by reaffirming Italy’s friendship with the Kurdistan Region and its support for Iraq’s stability and democratic development.

Earlier, the Ambassador met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss strengthening bilateral relations.

