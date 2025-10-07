Damascus Meeting Between SDF and Interim Government Ends After Hours of Closed-Door Talks

SDF and Syrian Government leaders held closed-door talks in Damascus on implementing the March 10 Agreement and addressing Aleppo's security crisis. The meeting, attended by Mazloum Abdi and al-Sharaa, followed U.S.-mediated discussions and recent deadly clashes in Kurdish neighborhoods.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A pivotal meeting between representatives of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) and the Syrian Interim Government concluded in Damascus late Sunday, following several hours of closed-door discussions centered on the implementation of the March 10 Agreement and the rapidly deteriorating situation in Aleppo.

According to media outlets close to DAANES, the meeting—held without media presence—brought together senior officials from both sides. The DAANES delegation included Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF); Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Department; and Rohilat Afrin, Commander of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ). Representing the Syrian Interim Government were President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

This marked the first direct encounter between Sharaa and Abdi since July and was described by sources as a “critical meeting” aimed at preserving the fragile ceasefire in Aleppo following several days of violent confrontations. Discussions reportedly concentrated on practical mechanisms for implementing the March 10 Damascus-SDF Agreement, which had been signed by Abdi and Sharaa shortly after the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The March 10 Agreement is regarded as a landmark political framework designed to integrate the Kurdish-led SDF and its administrative structures into the official Syrian state institutions while guaranteeing constitutional recognition of the Kurdish community’s citizenship rights and equality. The agreement, which consists of eight principal points, outlines pathways for reintegrating the U.S.-backed autonomous administration into Syria’s national framework without jeopardizing regional stability or the country’s sovereignty.

According to the same sources, both parties revisited the implementation timeline, focusing on joint security coordination, reconstruction of conflict-affected areas, and the resumption of essential public services in northern Syria. The discussions also covered the lifting of sanctions, the creation of a safe environment for investment and development, and the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees.

The Damascus meeting followed a high-level encounter on October 6 between Mazloum Abdi and senior U.S. and coalition officials, including U.S. Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack and Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). Also attending were Ilham Ahmed, Rohilat Afrin, Ghassan al-Youssef, Co-Deputy Chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), and Abdul Hamid al-Mahbash, Chairman of the Future Syria Party.

According to an SDF statement, that meeting focused on accelerating the implementation of the March 10 Agreement and strengthening coordination between the SDF and the U.S.-led coalition to preserve security and stability across North and East Syria (Western Kurdistan).

In a post shared on X, Special Envoy Tom Barrack described his visit to northeast Syria with Admiral Cooper as a continuation of “substantive conversations with Mazloum Abdi and the SDF,” calling the talks “forward momentum for President Donald Trump’s vision of ‘Give Syria a Chance’”, which aims to unite Syrians under a shared framework for cooperative peace and prosperity.

The United States continues to play a pivotal mediating role in Syrian affairs, supporting dialogue between opposing sides and facilitating post-conflict reconstruction. Washington’s involvement highlights its long-standing commitment to preventing the resurgence of ISIS, strengthening Kurdish partnerships, and ensuring an inclusive political process that upholds Syria’s territorial integrity.

The renewed negotiations came in the immediate aftermath of deadly overnight clashes in Aleppo, particularly in the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh, where residents endured heavy bombardments and drone attacks. Following these incidents, both sides declared a ceasefire, as reported by Syrian state television.

However, Kurdish media and local sources provided harrowing details of the destruction. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed that government forces deployed explosive drones and reinforced army positions around Kurdish-held neighborhoods, intensifying the siege and restricting civilian movement.

According to the Hawar News Agency (ANHA), Syrian government and pro-Damascus forces launched dozens of artillery shells on Monday targeting civilian homes and facilities in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh. The latest strike hit the Resistance Stadium shared by both districts, resulting in one civilian’s death and injuries to 60 others. The attacks also destroyed water and electricity lines and caused extensive damage to civilian properties.

Medical teams from Martyr Khaled Fajr Hospital documented 20 of the injured, the medical staff said not all victims could be registered due to the chaos caused by the indiscriminate shelling and the high number of volunteer paramedics, many of whom recorded cases only as numbers without names.

Kurdish officials categorically denied accusations that their forces initiated the hostilities, instead accusing pro-Damascus militias of escalating tensions and attempting to impose a siege on the Kurdish-majority neighborhoods using tanks and artillery.

Aleppo, long regarded as Syria’s economic center, remains a city of fragmentation and competing authorities. Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, the city has been divided between Damascus-aligned Islamist factions and Kurdish-led forces that control Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh. This precarious coexistence continues to be marred by recurrent clashes, mutual distrust, and shifting alliances that threaten to upend the fragile calm.

Analysts believe the outcome of the Damascus meeting could profoundly influence not only Aleppo’s future stability but also the broader trajectory of Kurdish-state relations in post-conflict Syria. The talks are being interpreted as a testing ground for the March 10 Agreement, which remains the most significant framework yet for reconciliation and political integration in the new Syrian landscape.

The U.S. administration has pursued a measured yet active policy in post-conflict Syria, focusing on curbing extremism, safeguarding Kurdish allies, and steering negotiations toward sustainable political settlements. By supporting the March 10 Agreement and maintaining engagement with both Kurdish and Arab leadership, Washington aims to preserve the regional balance of power and foster a governance model based on peace, inclusivity, and reconstruction.

Although the Damascus meeting ended without an official statement, its significance lies in the continuation of dialogue between the SDF and the Syrian Interim Government—two key actors shaping the next phase of Syria’s political order.

As violence lingers in Aleppo and tensions persist across northern Syria, the meeting represents not only a cautious diplomatic step but also a necessary attempt to redefine Syria’s political and territorial future following years of conflict and fragmentation.