Trump to Visit Middle East Amid Intensifying Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

President Trump announced he will travel to the Middle East this weekend as the Egyptian President el-Sisi invited him to attend a potential signing ceremony in Sharm el-Sheikh.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is preparing to travel to the Middle East this weekend as efforts intensify to finalize a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas under what has come to be known as the Trump Plan.

In a video message from the Oval Office, President Trump stated, “About that’s the case, we’ll be leaving probably on Sunday, maybe Saturday, maybe a little later than Saturday evening, but that seems to be our schedule.” His remarks came as diplomatic activity surged across the region, with sources indicating that Washington is playing a direct and leading role in facilitating the talks.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi extended a formal invitation to President Trump to attend the signing ceremony of a potential Gaza ceasefire agreement, should negotiations conclude successfully in Sharm el-Sheikh. Speaking during the graduation ceremony of a new class at the Egyptian Police Academy, Sisi said, “I send a message to President Trump to continue his support for reaching an agreement regarding Gaza.”

Sisi expressed appreciation for Trump’s personal engagement in the peace process, noting that the U.S. President had dispatched his senior envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with a clear mandate to work toward ending the Gaza conflict. “We value President Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the war in Gaza,” Sisi added, emphasizing Cairo’s determination to ensure the success of the Sharm el-Sheikh negotiations aimed at halting the fighting.

The indirect talks between Israel and Hamas in Egypt have entered a critical phase, drawing the participation of high-level delegations from Turkey, Qatar, and the United States, in addition to Egyptian mediators. The growing international presence in Cairo underscores the mounting optimism that a comprehensive truce could soon be achieved.

According to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority, which cited an unnamed Israeli source, the United States is steering the negotiations at an accelerated pace to resolve pending issues and reach a tangible outcome. However, the source cautioned that “nothing has yet been finalized.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the Israeli military establishment expects clarity within days, as the intensified discussions continue in Cairo with the goal of achieving a breakthrough before the end of the week.

On September 29, President Trump unveiled a 20-point plan aimed at ending the Gaza war. The proposal includes provisions for a comprehensive ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners, and the disarmament of Hamas, alongside broader measures intended to stabilize the region and pave the way for reconstruction and humanitarian recovery.

Diplomatic observers say that Trump’s potential presence at a signing ceremony in Egypt would symbolize a major milestone in his Middle East engagement strategy, marking the first such high-level American involvement in the Gaza file since the outbreak of the conflict.

As negotiations continue in Cairo, regional actors and international powers alike are watching closely—hoping that the convergence of U.S., Egyptian, and Arab diplomatic efforts could finally bring an end to one of the region’s most enduring crises.