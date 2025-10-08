PM Barzani, EU Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Relations and Election Preparations

The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts to resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, as well as discussions on the latest preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received the new European Union (EU) Ambassador to Iraq, Klemens Semtner, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Prime Minister Barzani congratulated Ambassador Semtner on his appointment and wished him success in his new role, reaffirming the KRG’s commitment to strengthening relations with the EU and its member states.

The meeting also addressed ongoing efforts to resolve outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, as well as discussions on the latest preparations for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

The relationship between the EU and the Kurdistan Region has evolved significantly over the years, characterized by mutual interests in political stability, economic development, and humanitarian efforts.

The EU has actively engaged with the KRG through various diplomatic and developmental channels, recognizing the strategic importance of the Kurdistan Region in the Middle East.

This engagement is part of the EU’s broader policy to support stability and reform in neighboring regions, which is crucial given Kurdistan's proximity to conflict zones and its role in managing refugee crises and combating extremism.

The KRG’s efforts to maintain balanced relationships with multiple regional actors have further solidified its position as a key player in regional diplomacy and negotiations, enhancing its partnership with the EU.