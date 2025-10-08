Sulaimani to Host Fifth International Film Festival Celebrating Kurdish Culture and Mother Tongue

Sulaimani will launches its 5th International Film Festival on October 9, featuring 150 films under the theme "Kurdish Culture and the Mother Tongue." The weeklong event will honor prominent artists and scholars while showcasing Kurdish cinematic creativity.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The city of Sulaimani is set to inaugurate the fifth edition of the Sulaimani International Film Festival on Thursday, under the theme “Kurdish Culture and the Mother Tongue.” The weeklong festival, running until October 16, will gather a wide range of Kurdish and international filmmakers, artists, and cultural figures to celebrate the power of cinema in preserving language, heritage, and identity.

According to Asha Rauf, spokesperson for the festival, the opening ceremony will be held Thursday evening at the University of Sulaimani Conference Hall, attended by numerous officials, artists, and guests from across the Kurdistan Region and abroad. The ceremony will feature a live performance by the Baiz Music Band, followed by a special tribute segment honoring prominent cultural and artistic personalities who have contributed significantly to Kurdish cinema and culture.

Rauf told Kurdistan24 that the honorary awards this year will bear the names of influential cultural and humanitarian figures, reflecting the festival’s deep commitment to artistic heritage and moral recognition. Among the honorees, the Pride Award will go to artist Bijan Kamkar, the Flag Award will be presented to actress Zhian Ibrahim Hayat, the Ahmad Kaya Award will honor scholar Ismail Beşikçi, and the Taha Karimi Award will be granted to Mam Bola.

Kurdish Cinema in the Spotlight

The festival’s opening film will be the Kurdish production “The Yellowing of Walnut Leaves,” written, directed, and produced by Mohammed Ali Konar. The film’s premiere will be attended by the director and cast, marking the official launch of this year’s cinematic program.

Rauf revealed that 150 films from around the world are scheduled to be screened throughout the festival, of which 95 films will compete in the official categories that include short films, documentaries, feature films, and youth cinema. The remaining 55 films will be shown outside the competition at City Cinema halls across Sulaimani, offering audiences a diverse selection of global and regional storytelling.

A Platform for Dialogue and Independent Creativity

In addition to the screenings, the festival will host five discussion panels (panels) beginning on the second day of the event, to be held at the University of Sulaimani Presidency Hall. These sessions will bring together a distinguished group of academics, critics, and filmmakers to discuss the state of Kurdish cinema, the challenges facing independent film production, and the cultural role of visual storytelling in modern Kurdish society.

The Sulaimani International Film Festival, since its inception, has become a cultural landmark for Kurdish filmmakers and a bridge connecting the Kurdistan Region’s artistic scene with the international film community. With its 2025 edition emphasizing “Kurdish Culture and the Mother Tongue,” the festival stands as a vibrant testament to the Region’s ongoing efforts to promote linguistic heritage, creative freedom, and intercultural dialogue through the universal language of cinema.