President Nechirvan Barzani: “Syria Cannot Be Governed Centrally”

President Nechirvan stated Syria "cannot be governed centrally" and urged Kurds to actively engage with Damascus, while opposing full SDF integration into the Syrian army. He emphasized Syria's diversity requires decentralized governance and called for PKK non-interference in Kurdish affairs.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a comprehensive and candid discussion addressing Syria’s future, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani offered a detailed assessment of the evolving situation in the war-torn country, emphasizing that Syria’s current phase represents its last opportunity for national renewal. He underlined that the international community and regional actors, including Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, must play a constructive role in guiding Syria toward stability, inclusion, and coexistence.

During his address at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) forum on Wednesday. President Nechirvan Barzani said that from his perspective, the developments in Syria have reached a decisive stage that could either lead to renewal or deepen instability. “What we are seeing now in Syria,” he stated, “is, in my view, Syria’s final opportunity.”

He noted that Iraq, and especially the Kurdistan Region, view the situation not with fear, but with a sense of responsibility and hope for a peaceful solution. “We do not look at Syria with anxiety,” he said. “We say that the people of Syria, with all their communities, deserve a better life. They have suffered deeply and endured immense hardship. All components of that nation deserve to live with dignity and peace.”

Barzani made it clear that the Kurdistan Region oppose the idea of a strongly centralized system in Syria, underscoring that the country’s diversity necessitates a new political structure. “One key point of disagreement between us and Damascus is that we do not believe Syria can be governed through centralization,” he explained. “Syria is not one community; it is a mosaic — it has Kurds, Druze, Alawites, Christians — and these are all Syrian components. You cannot claim to rule Syria as a centralized state simply by replacing one figure, Bashar al-Assad, with another, and maintaining the same central system. That is unacceptable to us.”

He added that he had personally discussed this issue with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, head of the Syrian interim government. “I have told President al-Sharaa clearly: a strong central system cannot work in Syria. The country must move toward a model that recognizes and empowers all its communities.”

President Nechirvan Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region does not view Syria’s crisis with detachment or fear, but rather with an intention to help. “Our role, as part of the international community, should be to assist all sides in steering Syria toward a new direction,” he said. “Syria must be given the chance to determine its future course.”

Responding to the question of how the Kurds in Syria should approach Damascus, Barzani stated that the Kurdish and allied forces in Syria must take initiative, rather than waiting for external actors to determine their fate. “Our message to our brothers in Syria was clear: go to Damascus. Raise the new flag of Syria. See yourselves as part of the political process. Open an office in Damascus. Consider yourselves rightful owners of the Syrian homeland and engage actively in shaping the political path.”

He reflected on the Kurdish experience in Iraq following 2003, drawing a parallel for the Syrian Kurds. “When we went to Baghdad in 2002 and 2003, we were part of the process. As Kurds, we played an essential role in establishing balance between Sunni and Shiite communities to prevent conflict. We even sent Peshmerga forces to stand as a line of stability between them. Our message to the Syrian Kurds is the same: take your place in Damascus. It is your capital, your country. Do not wait for change — you must create it through dialogue and participation.”

President Barzani warned against reducing Syria to a power contest or a question of authority. “Whatever change occurs, it is in the interest of the Syrian people to find a solution with Damascus,” he said. “Syria must be governed in a way that allows every citizen and every community to see themselves as owners of their homeland. Otherwise, it will be impossible to govern.”

Addressing the question of whether the SDF and the Damascus government were both responsible for the current deadlock, Barzani responded with nuance. “In my view, both sides have legitimate points,” he said. “But we have been telling our brothers in Syria that they must move quickly to establish a direct line with Damascus and take their rightful place in shaping the future.”

President Barzani also rejected recent proposals suggesting that SDF fighters should be absorbed directly into the Syrian army. “We told them clearly: it is unreasonable to demand that every fighter immediately become part of the Syrian army. That approach is mistaken and unrealistic. A middle ground must be found that protects their role while advancing national unity.”

Recalling his own negotiations with American officials, Barzani drew a symbolic parallel: “At that time, our biggest disagreement with the Americans was over the name ‘Peshmerga.’ They wanted us to change it to ‘Mountain Rangers.’ We refused, and after discussion, they accepted that Peshmerga is our name and our identity. The same principle applies to Syria’s forces — names and identities matter. The SDF has made great sacrifices against ISIS, losing thousands of fighters. Ignoring that reality and denying their contribution would be unjust and unacceptable.”

Barzani pointed to the scale of the SDF’s struggle, referencing the 10,000 imprisoned ISIS members in northeastern Syria (western Kurdistan), as evidence that any future political solution must account for the realities established by those who fought terrorism. “You cannot simply disregard them or demand unconditional surrender,” he said. “There must be an inclusive framework that respects their sacrifices and integrates them into Syria’s broader future.”

He emphasized again: “Syria cannot be run as a centralist state. It must be governed in a way where every community feels ownership and participation. Otherwise, governance will be impossible.”

Addressing fluctuations in relations between the Kurdistan Region and Western Kurdistan, President Barzani described them as normal and situational. “Sometimes relations are warm, sometimes they are cold — this is natural,” he said. “At the foundation, nothing has changed. Just as within the Kurdistan Region, sometimes relations between our own political parties are tense, but in essence, they remain united.”

He explained that fears of potential internal conflict between Kurdish entities are unfounded: “We have moved past that stage in Kurdistan. That phase — of internal fighting — no longer exists in our culture. In our society, that chapter is closed.”

He admitted that differences and challenges still exist, but stressed that the Kurdistan Region has consistently played a supportive role toward its counterparts in Rojava. “Our role has always been that of a helper,” he said. “We tell them: you are capable of managing your own affairs. However, the PKK must not interfere in Rojava’s internal administration. That is their greatest problem. The PKK must completely withdraw from directing or influencing Rojava’s governance. If they do not step back, progress will remain impossible.”

Barzani concluded emphatically: “Rojava, cannot be managed under the shadow of the PKK. It must find its own voice, its own structure, and a framework that serves the Syrian people as a whole.”