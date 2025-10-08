U.S. Envoy: “Any suggestion that the visit undermine Türkiye’s national interests is entirely unfounded”

US Envoy Tom Barrack rejected claims his Hasakah visit undermined Turkish interests, stating his mission transparently advanced the March 10 Syria-SDF agreement. The diplomatic effort coincided with Damascus-SDF ceasefire talks and preparations for Turkish-Syrian ministerial meetings.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, issued a firm statement on Wednesday rejecting recent claims that his diplomatic mission in Hasakah had undermined Türkiye’s national interests, stressing that his visit was carried out transparently and in coordination with all parties to advance the March 10 Agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Government.

In his statement on X, Ambassador Barrack clarified the purpose of his trip:

“As U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, I visited Hasakah as an emissary to facilitate and monitor progress on the implementation of the March 10 Agreement between the SDF and the Syrian Government. This agreement is of critical importance not only to the stability and security of Syria, but equally to the strategic interests of both Türkiye and the United States.”

He emphasized that his engagement was conducted “with full transparency and in the spirit of promoting regional stability, counterterrorism coordination, and humanitarian access — all of which directly serve Türkiye’s security and economic interests.”

Rejecting allegations that his visit was politically controversial, Barrack described them as “entirely unfounded.” He added:

“Any suggestion that the visit involved activities undermining Türkiye’s national interests or territorial integrity is totally ridiculous. My mission was—and remains—centered on advancing cooperative mechanisms that reduce cross-border threats and support the broader goal of regional peace and reconstruction.”

As U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria, I visited Hasakah as an emissary to facilitate and monitor progress on the implementation of the March 10 Agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Government. This agreement is of critical… — Ambassador Tom Barrack (@USAMBTurkiye) October 8, 2025

Barrack’s statement followed his October 6 visit to North and East Syria (Western Kurdistan), where he and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper met with Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the SDF, and other senior officials from the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES).

The SDF delegation included Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Foreign Relations Department; Rohilat Afrin, Commander of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ); Ghassan al-Youssef, Co-Deputy Chair of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC); and Abdul Hamid al-Mahbash, Chairman of the Future Syria Party.

According to the SDF Media Center, discussions centered on accelerating the implementation of the March 10 Agreement, signed between Abdi and Syrian Interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa following the collapse of the Assad regime in December 2024. Both sides examined mechanisms to lift sanctions, create a safe investment climate, and ensure the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees.

The SDF and U.S.-led coalition reaffirmed their shared commitment to defeating ISIS and maintaining security and stability across North and East Syria (Western Kurdistan), while preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

In a previous statement posted on X, Barrack described his meeting with Abdi as “substantive and forward-moving,” aligning with President Donald Trump’s vision of ‘Give Syria a Chance,’ a diplomatic initiative aimed at uniting Syrians toward peace and prosperity.

Barrack’s engagement came amid significant political movement between Damascus and the Kurdish-led administration. On October 7, representatives of the Democratic Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (DAANES) and the Syrian Interim Government concluded a high-level meeting in the Syrian capital focused on national reconciliation.

The NES negotiation delegation, which included Mazloum Abdi and Ilham Ahmed, confirmed that the talks addressed four principal points: the integration of the SDF and internal security forces into a national army, the establishment of a comprehensive ceasefire across North and East Syria and Aleppo, constitutional reform, and the return of displaced persons.

In an official statement, the NES delegation described the discussions as constructive, adding that “no official document was signed but the dialogue laid the groundwork for a shared national vision.” The delegation noted that the principle of integration “could lead to a structured and efficient army serving the protection of all Syrians,” while the constitutional amendment was described as “essential to represent all populations and protect each individual — unity in diversity.”

The talks also emphasized the return of displaced persons and joint efforts to combat terrorism as indispensable steps toward lasting peace. The NES expressed gratitude to France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, U.S. CENTCOM, and the U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria for their “essential support” in facilitating this dialogue.

Following the Damascus meeting, Barrack told Al Arabiya English that the Syrian government and the SDF had reached a comprehensive ceasefire agreement. He noted that “the situation in Syria is improving” and that both sides were expected to make “mutually satisfactory decisions.”

He stated, “We held constructive meetings between the two parties, and we emphasized to President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Commander Mazloum Abdi the need to adhere to the implementation of the March 10 Agreement.”

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the meeting between Barrack and Sharaa was attended by CENTCOM Commander Brad Cooper, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and General Intelligence Chief Hussein al-Salama.

Barrack’s statement coincided with heated political rhetoric in Ankara. Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), called on PKK founder Abdullah Öcalan to issue a “new and direct appeal” urging the SDF to disarm and comply with the March 10 Damascus Agreement.

Speaking during his party’s first parliamentary meeting of the new legislative year, Bahçeli proposed sending members of the National Solidarity, Brotherhood, and Democracy Commission to İmralı “to receive messages firsthand.” He reiterated his support for the February 27 İmralı Declaration, urging that it be “updated and expanded” to reflect the region’s new realities.

Bahçeli argued that the exclusion of Raqqa, Hasakah, and Suwayda from Syria’s recent People’s Assembly elections contradicted the spirit of the March 10 Agreement, which had been designed to ensure democratic stability and political inclusion.

Meanwhile, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is scheduled to visit Türkiye on October 8, where he will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral ties and Syria’s evolving political situation. The visit follows directly after the Damascus meeting and is expected to address the ceasefire framework, constitutional reforms, and the broader Kurdish issue.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the talks would focus on Syria’s internal stability and bilateral cooperation between Ankara and Damascus — marking a significant diplomatic moment in the context of the March 10 Agreement’s implementation and U.S. mediation efforts.

The Trump administration continues to define its Syria policy through a triad of goals: containing extremism, protecting Kurdish partners, and supporting inclusive political processes that preserve Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability.

Analysts note that the latest developments — from the Damascus negotiations to Bahçeli’s remarks in Ankara and Barrack’s visit to Hasakah — reflect a new phase in regional alignment, where both Türkiye and Syria are recalibrating their positions on Kurdish participation in the post-Assad order.

As Ambassador Barrack affirmed, his mission in Hasakah was not about political contention but about advancing shared security and peace:

“My focus is regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and humanitarian access. These are the pillars that serve both Türkiye’s security and America’s long-term strategic vision for a peaceful and unified Syria.”