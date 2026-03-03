France Deploys Rafale Jets Over UAE Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

French Rafale jets deployed over UAE while Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier moves to the Mediterranean amid Iranian drone threats and escalating Gulf tensions

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — France has deployed its Rafale fighter jets over the United Arab Emirates to safeguard its naval and air bases from potential Iranian attacks, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said Tuesday.

The French military maintains hundreds of personnel across navy, air force, and army units in the UAE, with Rafale aircraft stationed at the Dhafra Air Base near Abu Dhabi.

“These Rafales and their pilots are mobilized to ensure the security of our facilities,” Barrot told BFMTV, referencing French operations over the weekend aimed at neutralizing Iranian drones.

Barrot confirmed that on Sunday, a hangar at a French base in the UAE was struck by a drone. He added that “exchanges are multiplying to determine both how the country can defend itself against future attacks and how France can protect its interests there.”

The deployment comes amid escalating regional tensions following a U.S. and Israeli offensive against Iran on Saturday, which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has since retaliated by targeting U.S. allies in the Gulf, raising concerns over energy supplies and global market stability.

France is also repositioning its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier toward the Middle East to bolster its naval presence and provide rapid support for French forces in the region.

Military officials said the move is intended to deter what they called "further Iranian aggression" and ensure that France can respond quickly to threats against its personnel and strategic interests.

The threat has extended to civilian and commercial targets. In Abu Dhabi, a drone struck a fuel tank terminal on Monday, causing a fire, though operations were not disrupted.

Tech giant Amazon reported that two of its data centers in the UAE were “directly struck” by drones, temporarily disrupting cloud services across parts of the Middle East.

French military officials say the Rafales are actively monitoring and securing airspace over French installations, reflecting Paris’ commitment to protecting its personnel and strategic assets amid the widening U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict.