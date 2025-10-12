Mazloum Abdi: SDF and Syrian Army Reach Initial Understanding on Integration

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi announced a preliminary agreement with the Syrian army on military integration and a nationwide ceasefire. The deal includes forming joint anti-ISIS forces, constitutional recognition of Kurdish rights, and plans for displaced people's return.

3 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – In a political and military development, Mazloum Abdi, Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced in an interview that his forces and the Syrian Army have reached a preliminary understanding on the framework of future integration and joint security mechanisms. Abdi revealed that this progress follows a series of high-level meetings in Damascus, including his separate talks with both the Syrian Defense Minister and the Director of Intelligence, marking a new stage in the evolving relationship between the SDF and the Syrian government.

Speaking on Friday, Abdi confirmed that “the recent meeting in Damascus resulted in a comprehensive agreement on a nationwide ceasefire” and in establishing continued dialogue channels at a senior level between the two sides. He stated that the discussions had gone beyond military coordination to include political and administrative matters, particularly those related to decentralization, Kurdish rights, and the future of displaced Syrians.

Abdi explained that both parties have “initiated the first stage of understanding” to integrate the SDF and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) into the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior. “Our military and security committee will soon travel to Damascus to continue technical and operational discussions,” he said, noting that the delegation will include representatives of the Internal Security Forces to ensure unified planning for future coordination.

“There is already a clear security and military understanding in place, and the details are under active negotiation,” Abdi stated. He also revealed that Washington had proposed the formation of a joint force between the SDF and the Syrian Army to combat ISIS. “We accepted the American proposal,” Abdi confirmed, adding that the plan aims to “expand the anti-ISIS campaign to a national level” involving all legitimate Syrian institutions.

Abdi emphasized that Damascus could soon join the fight against ISIS, a move he said could “serve as one of the necessary conditions for lifting international sanctions.” He stressed that the SDF’s cooperation with the Syrian state would be contingent upon both sides respecting previously agreed principles of coexistence and decentralization.

The SDF commander stated that ongoing talks include arrangements to incorporate the provisions of the March 10 Agreement into the Syrian constitution, ensuring recognition of Kurdish national and cultural rights. “The Syrian government has shown readiness to amend the constitution in a way that formally protects the rights of the Kurdish people,” Abdi said. He added that future meetings will focus on these political frameworks, with Kurdish delegations expected to travel to Damascus soon to discuss the issue in depth.

Abdi clarified that there is already a verbal coordination between both sides regarding the integration of SDF forces into the Syrian Army. “Damascus wants to benefit from the operational experience of our forces,” he said, highlighting the SDF’s decisive role in defeating ISIS and maintaining stability across northeastern Syria.

He reaffirmed that “withdrawal from Raqqa or Deir ez-Zor is not negotiable,” underscoring that the status of these provinces, along with Hasakah, remains tied to Syria’s future governance system. “These regions are inseparable from the national framework of Syria, and it is the right of their people to choose the administrative system that best represents them,” he added.

In his remarks, Abdi delivered a hopeful message to thousands of displaced Afrin residents, announcing that their return to their homes and lands is “approaching reality.” He noted that discussions with Damascus have also covered the return of displaced families from Afrin Serê Kaniyê (Ras al-Ain) and Girê Spî (Tell Abyad) North and northwest Syria (Western Kurdistan), stressing that the process would proceed in stages. “The general return remains challenging at this time,” he said, “but progress is being made.”

Abdi further revealed that residents of the Sheikhler area and Deir ez-Zor who are currently settled in Afrin will also be able to return to their original towns under the forthcoming agreement. “We call on the people of Afrin to prepare for a safe return,” he added, confirming that displacement and property restitution remain at the center of ongoing negotiations.

Touching on the strategic file of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods in Aleppo, Abdi described them as a “top priority” for both the SDF and the International Coalition. “The United States and the Coalition are closely following the implementation of the April 1 Aleppo Agreement, which must now be applied on the ground,” he declared, saluting “the resilience of the people and the forces of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh.”

Abdi emphasized that the Kurdish delegation’s next visit to Damascus will address these regions in depth, with the goal of ensuring that Kurdish rights are constitutionally safeguarded and administrative autonomy is preserved within a unified Syrian state.

The political progress between the SDF and Damascus comes as the U.S. Congress approved $343 million in direct funding for partner forces in Iraq and Syria under the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The legislation, passed by the Senate with a 77–20 vote, authorizes a $925 billion U.S. defense budget, of which $4.5 billion is allocated to Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) and $358 million to the Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF).

According to the U.S. Department of War, $130 million of this assistance is directed to partner forces in Syria, including the SDF, to bolster anti-ISIS operations, enhance logistics, and provide equipment, intelligence, and training. The remaining funds will support Iraqi Security Forces and the Lebanese Armed Forces.

The Pentagon described Iraq and Syria as “central pillars” of Washington’s counterterrorism strategy, reaffirming that the mission of Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) remains focused on ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS and preventing its re-emergence. The document highlighted continued U.S. commitment to stabilization, humanitarian assistance, and long-term partnership with verified local allies.

The funding also includes critical contingencies for surveillance, medical, and intelligence support for troops stationed in or near Syria and Iraq, underscoring the sustained U.S. role in regional security and its coordination with SDF forces on the ground.

Mazloum Abdi concluded his statement by reiterating the SDF’s position that “a Syrian solution must come through Syrian dialogue.” He affirmed that communication channels with Türkiye remain open, adding that Ankara could “support the agreement with Damascus if it truly seeks stability.”

As joint committees prepare to travel to the Syrian capital, the prospect of a unified national strategy against ISIS, combined with the recognition of Kurdish rights and refugee return, marks one of the most consequential developments in Syria’s post-war landscape.