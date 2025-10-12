President Masoud Barzani Launches KDP Campaign, Calls for Unity and Democratic Partnership in Iraq

“Despite enduring oppression, the Kurdish people have always stood with dignity and sought peace,” President Barzani said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) officially launched its campaign for the sixth Iraqi parliamentary elections in Erbil on Sunday, with President Masoud Barzani delivering a keynote speech emphasizing unity, democracy, and the protection of Kurdish and Iraqi rights.

Addressing party members and supporters, President Barzani expressed his delight at the meeting attendees and underscored the significance of the upcoming election.

“Every election is important; each occurs under different circumstances,” he said, calling on party members to work collectively toward victory for KDP’s List 275.

Barzani praised the inclusion of Arab and Turkmen candidates on the KDP list, describing their participation as a testament to the party’s inclusive vision.

“Your presence on the list strengthens the KDP and reflects our commitment to defending the rights of all Iraqis,” he stated.

Reflecting on Iraq’s history, Barzani noted that the Iraqi state was founded on the idea of partnership between Kurds and Arabs, but that Kurds have long faced injustice and unfulfilled promises. He pointed in particular to the lack of compensation for victims of the Anfal campaign and chemical attacks.

“Despite enduring oppression, the Kurdish people have always stood with dignity and sought peace,” President Barzani said, recalling the multiple attempts at coexistence in the 1960s and the autonomy agreement of 1970. “The slogan of the September Revolution was ‘Democracy for Iraq, autonomy for Kurdistan,’ and that vision remains vital today.”

Barzani highlighted moments of Kurdish humanity in Iraq’s modern history, such as the humane treatment of captured Iraqi soldiers in 1991, and reiterated that the fall of the Ba’ath regime in 2003 presented an opportunity to build a democratic and federal Iraq.

“We went to Baghdad with pure intentions and a strong will to establish a new Iraq based on partnership, balance, and compromise,” he said. “The constitution that was adopted afterwards, though not perfect, could have prevented many of today’s problems had it been properly implemented.”

The KDP President also criticized the current electoral law, calling it “unfair” and urging reforms to ensure equal representation in future elections.

Turning to ongoing disputes with Baghdad, Barzani cited several constitutional articles affirming Iraq’s federal nature and diversity.

“Article 1 clearly states that Iraq is a federal state, not a central one,” he emphasized. “Article 3 defines Iraq as a country of multiple nationalities, religions, and sects — meaning it cannot be ruled by one group alone.”

President Barzani stated that the issue of oil and gas is frequently discussed. Once again, we have been in Baghdad for over a week discussing these two articles, particularly Article 111, which states: Oil and gas are owned by all the people of Iraq in all the regions and governorates. We agree with this article. Article 112 also states: First: The federal government, with the producing governorates and regional governments, shall undertake the management of oil and gas extracted from present fields, provided that it distributes its revenues in a fair manner in proportion to the population distribution in all parts of the country, specifying an allotment for a specified period for the damaged regions which were unjustly deprived of them by the former regime, and the regions that were damaged afterwards in a way that ensures balanced development in different areas of the country, and this shall be regulated by a law. Second: The federal government, with the producing regional and governorate governments, shall together formulate the necessary strategic policies to develop the oil and gas wealth in a way that achieves the highest benefit to the Iraqi people using the most advanced techniques of the market principles and encouraging investment.

Barzani also called for unity and perseverance, encouraging KDP candidates and supporters to stand together in defense of democracy and Kurdish rights.

“What matters most is that our list wins,” he said. “You are all brothers and sisters, and together we will continue our struggle for a prosperous and democratic Iraq.”