Israel Says Hamas Hands Over First Hostages to Red Cross Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Exchange Sparks Hope but Leaves Unanswered Questions Over Gaza’s Future and Lasting Stability

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Hamas on Monday released seven hostages into the custody of the International Committee of the Red Cross, marking the first exchange under a landmark ceasefire that seeks to end two years of devastating war between Israel and the militant group in the Gaza Strip.

The handover, confirmed by Israeli officials, came as part of a U.S.-brokered deal under which Hamas will free 20 living hostages in return for Israel’s release of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. There was no immediate information about the condition of the freed hostages.

The first group of Israeli hostages freed under the Gaza ceasefire has been identified as Guy Gilboa Dalal, Eitan Mor, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Gali and Ziv Berman, and Omri Miran, according to Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

Scenes of jubilation erupted across Israel as television stations announced that the hostages were safely in the Red Cross's hands. Families and supporters gathered in Tel Aviv and other cities, many of whom have spent months campaigning for their loved ones’ release.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza awaited the return of hundreds of prisoners detained by Israel, including some serving life sentences.

The exchange marks a critical turning point in efforts to end the bloodiest conflict ever between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire, agreed after weeks of high-level negotiations and mounting international pressure.

Hamas published a list early Monday of the 20 living hostages it intends to release as part of the deal, alongside a roster of 1,900 Palestinian prisoners slated for freedom.

The living hostages will be handed over from the Red Cross to the Israeli military before being reunited with their families at the Reim military base in southern Israel.

Israel’s hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, said that the remains of as many as 28 hostages might not be returned immediately. An international task force has been established to locate those still missing.

The release concludes a painful chapter for Israel, which has been gripped by the hostage crisis since the Hamas-led assault of October 2023. For two years, Israelis have marked the captives’ days in captivity, wearing yellow ribbons and gathering weekly in solidarity rallies.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday to meet with families of the hostages and deliver remarks at the Knesset. Speaking before his departure from Washington, Trump declared, “The war is over,” expressing confidence that the ceasefire will hold.

After he visits Israel, Trump is scheduled to travel to Egypt for a “peace summit” co-chaired with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas will also attend, according to his adviser Mahmoud al-Habbash.

The U.S. plan for Gaza’s postwar governance envisions an international administration supervising Palestinian technocrats, supported by an Arab-led security force and police units trained by Egypt and Jordan. About 200 U.S. troops are currently stationed in Israel to help monitor the ceasefire.

However, several key issues remain unresolved, including the future of Hamas, Gaza’s reconstruction, and the potential creation of a Palestinian state — a prospect firmly rejected by Netanyahu.

Hamas, for its part, has refused to disarm and insists that Israel must fully withdraw its troops from Gaza.

The United Nations said Israel has approved the entry of 190,000 metric tons of aid into Gaza, with daily deliveries expected to rise to around 600 trucks. “Much of Gaza is a wasteland,” said U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher, noting that international agencies plan to restore basic services and deliver thousands of tons of food, fuel, and medical supplies in the coming weeks.

The war, sparked by Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7, 2023, left more than 1,200 Israelis dead and about 250 taken hostage. In response, Israel’s massive military campaign has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

While the ceasefire and hostage exchange have raised hopes for peace, the path ahead remains uncertain. The political future of Gaza, the fate of Hamas, and Israel’s long-term security guarantees are all yet to be determined — but for many on both sides, Monday’s handover was a long-awaited sign that the war’s darkest chapter may finally be nearing its end.



This article has been updated on October 13, at 11:14 am.