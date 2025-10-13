Moscow’s New International Film Award Aims to Unite Nations Through Art and Promote Eurasian Cultural Values.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The inaugural Diamond Butterfly Film Awards will be held on November 24, 2025, in Moscow, marking what organizers describe as a new chapter in international cultural collaboration and artistic exchange.

The award, established by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation in partnership with the Russian Cultural Foundation, is positioned as an international cultural event aimed at supporting auteur cinema that embodies the spiritual and moral values of Eurasian peoples.

The initiative seeks to highlight films that explore national identity, cultural diversity, and stories capable of uniting nations and strengthening humanitarian ties through the power of art.

According to organizers, the Diamond Butterfly is envisioned not only as a celebration of cinematic excellence but also as a platform for dialogue among filmmakers, artists, and cultural institutions across Europe and Asia.

It reflects Moscow’s growing ambition to establish itself as a hub for global cultural diplomacy, particularly at a time when Russia is expanding its soft power through artistic and cultural initiatives.

Renowned actress Alexandra Rebenok praised the launch of the award, describing it as a major milestone for international cultural exchange.

In an interview with Russia’s state news agency TASS, she expressed optimism about the award’s potential to break down barriers in the global arts community.

“In my opinion, you can never have too many awards — like Bulat Okudzhava sang, ‘There’s never enough sweet gingerbread for everyone.’ The Diamond Butterfly Award is a wonderful and much-needed idea,” Rebenok said.

She added that she hopes the event will help blur the boundaries between film and theater, creating opportunities for creative collaboration across cultures.

The launch of the Diamond Butterfly Film Awards comes amid a period of rapidly shifting global cultural dynamics, where nations are increasingly using art and cinema to foster cross-border understanding and counteract geopolitical divisions.

With its emphasis on unity and shared values, the new Moscow-based award seeks to establish a space where filmmakers from diverse backgrounds can come together to celebrate cinema as a universal language.