President Masoud Barzani, Former CIA Director Petraeus Discuss Iraq’s Stability and Regional Developments

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani received former CIA Director General David Petraeus on Monday in Erbil’s Pirmam district, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, General Petraeus expressed his delight at meeting President Barzani again, recalling their previous encounter during the Battle of Sahela in 2016. He commended President Barzani and the Kurdistan Region for their pivotal role in maintaining stability and security in Iraq and the wider region, highlighting their contributions to peace, democracy, and coexistence.

President Barzani welcomed General Petraeus and extended his gratitude to the United States and coalition forces for their vital role in liberating Iraq from dictatorship and their continued support to the Peshmerga and Iraqi security forces.

Discussing Iraq’s political situation, President Barzani stressed the importance of fully implementing the country’s permanent constitution as a key step toward resolving the ongoing political crisis. He voiced hope that all political parties would cooperate to reach sustainable solutions.

President Barzani also referred to the draft oil and gas law proposed in 2007, noting that its approval and implementation at the time could have prevented many of the current legal and administrative disputes surrounding Iraq’s energy sector.

The two leaders also exchanged views on broader regional developments, including the situation in Syria and the ongoing peace process in Turkey.

Earlier, the former CIA Director met with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, in which they discussed the current security and political landscape of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as broader developments across Syria and the Middle East.

