Kurdistan Region President Meets Former CIA Director David Petraeus to Discuss Regional Stability

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday received former CIA Director General David Petraeus, to discuss the latest political and security developments in Iraq and the wider region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the overall situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, stressing the importance of continued cooperation between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. They reaffirmed that the three sides are strategic partners who share mutual interests and can work together across various sectors to promote stability and development.

President Barzani and General Petraeus emphasized the vital need to preserve peace and stability in the region, underscoring the role of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in fostering collaboration and aligning regional interests—particularly in the fields of energy and economic growth.

The discussions also touched on broader regional issues, including the peace process in Turkey, the situation in Syria, the ongoing threat of terrorism, and the risks posed by ISIS remnants.

In addition to his meeting with President Nechirvan Barzani, General Petraeus also held separate meetings with President Masoud Barzani and Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. Their talks covered the political situation in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, as well as wider developments in Syria and the Middle East.

Petraeus, who commanded coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, has maintained long-standing ties with Kurdish leaders and remains a key advocate for U.S.–Kurdistan partnership in regional security and counterterrorism efforts.