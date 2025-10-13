PM Barzani Hails Duhok University Graduates, Reaffirms KRG Commitment to Higher Education

“There are many excellent universities in the Kurdistan Region, and Duhok University stands out as one of the best,” Barzani said, emphasizing that education in the Region continues to improve year after year.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday delivered a speech at the 30th graduation ceremony of Duhok University for the 2024–2025 academic year, congratulating graduates and reaffirming his government’s continued support for the education sector.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his joy at joining the graduates on their special day, describing them as the “hope of tomorrow” and the future leaders who will drive the Kurdistan Region’s progress.

“We are proud of you and look forward to your future. You are the hope of tomorrow, and you will be the leaders who will take our country forward day by day,” Barzani said.

He extended his appreciation to the university’s teachers for their perseverance and dedication to education despite ongoing challenges. “Let us recognize your efforts,” he said, adding that their commitment has ensured students continue learning without interruption.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to the parents of the graduates, acknowledging their sacrifices and encouragement. “Despite life’s difficulties, you have ensured your children receive an education. Your support is essential for securing the future of both your children and our region,” he noted.

Barzani further expressed gratitude to the Peshmerga and security forces for maintaining peace and stability in the Kurdistan Region, which enables institutions like Duhok University to continue nurturing a new, educated generation.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to improving education, the Prime Minister highlighted the establishment of the Kurdistan Accrediting Association for Education, aimed at enhancing the quality of higher education across the region.

“There are many excellent universities in the Kurdistan Region, and Duhok University stands out as one of the best,” Barzani said, emphasizing that education in the Region continues to improve year after year.

Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister urged graduates to work together for the greater good, saying, “We can achieve much more together. We have accomplished many projects that no one believed would become reality. Yet, we made them happen through hard work and dedication.”

Founded in 1992, Duhok University is one of the leading public universities in the Kurdistan Region. It began with two colleges and has since expanded to include 19 colleges and research centers across various disciplines, including medicine, engineering, agriculture, and the humanities.

The university is known for its academic excellence and research initiatives that address regional challenges such as sustainable development, environmental protection, and agricultural advancement. Over the years, Duhok University has forged partnerships with several international institutions and organizations to enhance academic exchange and research collaboration.

As it marks its 30th graduating class, the university continues to play a vital role in developing the human capital necessary for the Kurdistan Region’s social and economic growth.