Kurdistan PM Barzani Lays Cornerstone for Landmark Science Park in Erbil

The Kurdistan Innovation Institute’s new Science Park aims to transform the Region into a hub for research, technology, and sustainable development, fostering collaboration among innovators, academics, and investors.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday laid the cornerstone of the Kurdistan Innovation Institute’s (KII) Science Park, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the Region’s innovation and technological advancement journey.

The Science Park, envisioned as a national hub for research, innovation, and industry, will feature a modern cluster of office spaces, laboratories, workrooms, meeting areas, and sports and accommodation facilities.

It aims to create a vibrant environment that brings together innovators, researchers, academics, investors, and government institutions in an ecosystem free from bureaucratic obstacles.

Situated on a 200,000-square-meter site in a strategic area of Erbil, the project’s design incorporates cutting-edge technologies and sustainable infrastructure.

The facility will rely on clean energy, reflecting the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to environmentally responsible development and technological self-sufficiency.

Once completed, the Science Park is expected to make the Kurdistan Region a regional and international destination for innovation, attracting global talent and investment in science and technology.

During the institute’s launch ceremony in November 2022, PM Barzani — who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of KII — emphasized that the institute was created to empower the youth of Kurdistan by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and environment to turn their ideas into impactful realities.

The Kurdistan Innovation Institute (KII), founded under Barzani’s initiative, focuses on building an economically sustainable and forward-looking Kurdistan. It provides innovators, students, and researchers with training, funding, professional networks, and expertise in entrepreneurship, business planning, and operations management.

KII also organizes seminars and courses across schools and universities, promoting a culture of creativity and innovation. The institute ensures confidentiality for all participants through Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) and guides inventors through every stage of product development.

With the establishment of the Science Park, the KII seeks to position Kurdistan as a hub of technological progress, uniting inventors, designers, and entrepreneurs to build innovations that serve both the region and humanity.

The establishment of the Science Park aligns closely with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) broader strategy to diversify the economy beyond oil and promote a knowledge-based society. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Barzani, the KRG has prioritized innovation, digital transformation, and sustainable development as key pillars of its reform agenda.

The Science Park is therefore seen as a flagship initiative that will strengthen education, encourage private sector investment in research and technology, and create new job opportunities for the Region’s growing youth population.