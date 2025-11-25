Ex-Indian Navy Legend Braves 400-Knot Winds At 20,000 Feet to Capture the Perfect Frame

India's Ex-Navy Captain Navtej Singh goes viral for battling 400-knot winds at 20,000ft to capture a photo, showcasing his extreme dedication to the craft.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a breathtaking display of courage and artistry that has captivated the global internet, a former Indian Navy officer has redefined the lengths to which a photographer will go for a single image. As per the News18 report, Captain Navtej Singh, affectionately dubbed a "legend" by those who have witnessed the footage, was recently filmed battling ferocious elements at an altitude of 20,000 feet.

Standing at the open door of a roaring military jet, unsupported and untethered, Singh gripped the frame of the aircraft as 400-knot winds hammered against him like a physical wall. The viral clip on the social media platform X shows him struggling to even keep his eyes open against the g-force, his face tightening and every muscle straining just to hold his position, all to nail "one epic shot over the ocean."

This dramatic scene is not a stunt from an action movie but a raw depiction of Singh's dedication to his craft. While the internet marvels at his physical endurance, Singh’s journey into photography is rooted in a much quieter, personal passion. In a detailed profile with Platform Magazine, Singh revealed that his entry into the world of photography was almost accidental, beginning about a decade ago when he went to buy a simple point-and-shoot camera.

A friend convinced him to purchase a Nikon D60 instead, despite his initial reluctance to spend money on professional gear. "I said I can't afford it, but we went ahead with it anyway and that was that," Singh recalled.

From those humble beginnings, where he relied on the "green line" automatic mode to photograph people and kids around him, Singh’s skills evolved through experience rather than formal training. He candidly admits that he is not a technical wizard. "Even today, I just know the basics of the camera," Singh told Platform Magazine.

"If somebody asks me something very technical, I would have no idea. But I know I can click, and if I have a camera in my hand, I know how to operate it, what I'm looking for, and how the light plays out." His philosophy centers on the belief that understanding light and framing is more essential than mastering every function of a modern DSLR.

His career in the Indian Navy provided him with unique opportunities to hone his craft in environments few photographers ever experience. "My job provided me with a lot of opportunities to travel, and hence photographing. I get to fly a lot, go to sea a lot, climb mountains a lot," Singh explained.

This background explains the extraordinary physical fitness that allows him to endure the brutal conditions seen in the viral video. Singh notes that his fitness allows him to shoot from five in the morning until late at night without needing a break, unbothered by dirt or discomfort. "When I have to click, I have to click," he asserted.

The viral video has shed light on the extreme realities of aerial photography, dispelling the myth that it is merely a "point-and-shoot" endeavor.

In the footage, the wind gush is so strong it visibly distorts Singh’s features, yet his focus remains absolute.

This intensity contrasts with his description of his work on the ground, where he describes himself as a storyteller interested in the "billions and zillions of moving frames" that make up the world. "The best snaps I’ve taken are not with my camera, but in my head," Singh said, cited by the News18, emphasizing that for him, every photograph carries the smell, sound, and emotion of the moment.

Despite his viral fame and the high-octane nature of his aerial work, Singh remains grounded in his approach to his subjects. He prides himself on his ability to connect with people from all walks of life, a skill he values as much as his ability to withstand high-altitude winds.

"I can sit down anywhere, be a beggar with a beggar, and sophisticated with someone well-off," he noted. "I think this is a big advantage that I have when it comes to clicking people. I can make them comfortable in front of the lens."

Singh insists that he does not shoot for commercial gain but for the sheer love of preserving memories. "Each photograph I take is for me, not for the world," he stated, adding that he never deletes a photo, regardless of its quality, because it represents a specific memory. "I put it up on Instagram so that people get to see different facets of our country."

The caption accompanying the viral post perfectly encapsulates the duality of his experience: "My hands shake on earth," a humble admission from a man who seemingly has nerves of steel in the sky.

As the video continues to circulate, racking up views and admiration, it stands as a testament to Singh's belief that "everything around me inspires me," whether it is the calm face of a local villager or the chaotic, wind-swept horizon at 20,000 feet.