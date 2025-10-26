PM Barzani Inaugurates Megal Livestock and Slaughterhouse Project in Erbil

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani described the project as “a significant initiative for the Kurdistan Region” that will provide essential services and enhance citizens’ quality of life.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday inaugurated the Megal Project, a major livestock and slaughterhouse complex in Erbil, marking a new step toward strengthening food security and advancing the agricultural and industrial sectors in the Region.

In his speech during the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani described the project as “a significant initiative for the Kurdistan Region” that will provide essential services and enhance citizens’ quality of life.

“I am pleased to be with you today for the opening of the Megal Project,” Barzani said. “It is gratifying to see that it was built by the hands of our own people, utilizing advanced technology and equipment sourced from abroad, all adhering to international standards and crafted in a modern way.”

He emphasized that the project will play a vital role in meeting the Region’s food needs by ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality, locally produced meat. The facility operates under the direct supervision of the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Health, which ensures compliance with all hygiene and safety standards.

“Consumers purchasing local products from this project can trust that they have passed the Ministry of Health’s quality control,” the Prime Minister stated. “Until now, unhealthy meat production practices have contributed to the spread of diseases. This project will centralize production and ensure citizens’ health and safety.”

Barzani also congratulated the project’s management and workforce, noting that it has already created over 1,000 jobs and serves as a model for future private sector investments across the Kurdistan Region.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to support and facilitate private sector growth,” he said. “The government will continue to provide the necessary support to deliver better services to citizens more efficiently.”

Highlighting the project’s broader economic impact, Barzani said the Megal complex has the potential to meet domestic meat demand and even export to foreign markets. He added that it will stimulate related industries, including animal feed production, leather processing, and byproduct utilization, further contributing to job creation and economic diversification.

“With projects like this, we are reinforcing the Kurdistan Region’s economic infrastructure and ensuring food security for our people,” the Prime Minister concluded.

The Megal Project represents one of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) latest achievements in encouraging agricultural and industrial development through private sector partnership and international best practices.