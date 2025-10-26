KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani Calls for Strong KDP Support at Akre Election Rally

“If the KDP is strong, no one can violate Kurdish rights, so vote for the candidates on the KDP’s List 275,” Barzani said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Vice President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday attended an election campaign rally in Duhok’s Akre district to support the party’s List 275 ahead of Iraq’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

During his address, Barzani urged voters to cast their ballots in favor of the KDP, stressing that the party’s strength is vital to protecting the rights of the Kurdish people.

“If the KDP is strong, no one can violate Kurdish rights, so vote for the candidates on the KDP’s List 275,” Barzani said.

He emphasized that adherence to the Iraqi constitution is essential for all of Iraq’s communities, not just the Kurdistan Region.

“We reiterate that the failure to implement the constitution has harmed all of Iraq, not just Kurdistan, so do not allow the constitution to be violated again with your votes,” he added.

Barzani highlighted two priorities for KDP candidates: ensuring that all approved laws are federal in nature, as required by the spirit of balance and compromise enshrined in the constitution, and reforming central government laws to promote prosperity and development in the Kurdistan Region.

Calling on the people of Akre, Bardarash, and surrounding areas to participate enthusiastically in the elections, Barzani urged them to make sure the KDP’s vote count surpasses one million.

He praised the KDP’s historic role in developing the Kurdistan Region, saying, “The KDP has transformed a devastated country in an unstable region into one of the most prosperous places in the area. It has laid the foundation for democracy and the establishment of a civilized society in Kurdistan.”

Addressing the youth, Barzani concluded by passing on a message of continuity and hope:

“The flag of the KDP’s 79 years of struggle has been handed over to you for the future.”

The rally in Akre drew a large crowd of supporters, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the KDP’s campaign across Duhok province.