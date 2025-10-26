President Barzani, Russian Ambassador Discuss Oil, Elections, and Regional Stability

President Barzani and the Russian Ambassador discussed the recent oil deal with Baghdad, the upcoming Iraqi elections, and bilateral relations in Erbil.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant diplomatic engagement that brought together the highest levels of the Kurdistan Region's leadership and the Russian Federation's representation in Iraq, President Masoud Barzani on Sunday hosted Russian Ambassador Elbrus Kutrashev in Pirmam.

The high-level meeting underscored a critical moment for both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, focusing on a trio of interconnected issues that will define the political and economic landscape in the months to come: the newly brokered agreement to resume the Kurdistan Region's oil exports, the fast-approaching federal parliamentary elections, and the enduring strategic relationship between Moscow and Erbil.

The meeting, which was also attended by Maxim Rubin, the Russian Consul General in Erbil, provided a platform for a comprehensive discussion on the political situation, ongoing developments, and the formidable challenges facing Iraq and the broader region. According to a statement from Barzani's headquarters, a central topic was the state of relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the recent agreement that has allowed oil to once again flow from the Kurdistan Region to international markets, agreeing that the continuation and advancement of this crucial accord is of paramount importance.

With the nation on the cusp of a pivotal election, another key part of the discussion revolved around the upcoming polls for the Iraqi Council of Representatives, the potential outcomes, and the necessary steps to foster rapprochement among Iraq's diverse political parties in the post-election period. For his part, President Barzani expressed his steadfast support for holding the elections in a free and democratic atmosphere.

He stressed a fundamental principle for the subsequent phase of government formation, asserting that the results of the elections must be made the definitive criterion for establishing a strong federal government. Such a government, he elaborated, must be founded on the principles of Iraq's permanent constitution and be inclusive, with the genuine participation of all components and political parties.

The dialogue also reaffirmed the importance of the relationship between Russia, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, and the mutual desire to see those relations continue to develop.

The discussion on energy and the recent Erbil-Baghdad accord is particularly timely, coming just under a month after the Kurdistan Region’s crude oil exports officially resumed after a suspension of more than two and a half years.

At 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025, shipments from the Peshkabour oil station began flowing once again towards Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, reopening a vital economic artery for the region. The resumption followed a period of intensive and complex negotiations between delegations from the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Natural Resources, the Iraqi Federal Ministry of Oil, and the international oil companies operating in the region.

The outcome of these talks was a finalized trilateral framework governing the export process. Under the new arrangement, all crude oil produced in the Kurdistan Region is handed over to Iraq’s state oil marketer, SOMO, which now oversees its sale on global markets.

This agreement formally unlocked the valves at Peshkabour and reconnected the Kurdistan Region’s energy lifeline to the Mediterranean. To ensure transparency and adherence to the terms, the export process is being jointly monitored by representatives from both the KRG's Ministry of Natural Resources and the Iraqi Federal Oil Ministry.

Logistically, preparations at the Khurmala oil field near Erbil were completed in advance, allowing crude from all eight of the Kurdistan Region's fields to be funneled to this central point before being transferred to Peshkabour for the final leg to Ceyhan.

According to reports from Kurdistan24’s correspondent Hoshmand Sadiq, SOMO has contracted with a major Swiss oil trading company to market the Kurdish crude. From Ceyhan, the oil is destined for diverse global markets, with some shipments heading to Europe and others to North America and additional destinations.

The current agreement is set for an initial period of three months. During this time, the Kurdistan Region's fields are expected to produce 240,000 barrels per day (bpd), with 190,000 bpd designated for export and 50,000 bpd allocated for domestic consumption. Officials have confirmed that for Iraq’s 2026 federal budget, these export volumes will be recalibrated to align with the Kurdistan Region’s full production capacity.

Against this backdrop of renewed economic activity, the meeting also focused on the looming political landscape, with President Barzani stressing the importance of the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11.

The official campaign period for this critical vote began at midnight on Friday, October 3, as announced by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). According to IHEC spokesperson Jumana Ghalai, the campaign will run for just over a month, concluding on the Saturday morning before polls open. This election will determine the composition of Iraq’s sixth parliamentary term and, consequently, shape the country's next federal government.

The scale of the democratic exercise is significant. A total of 21,404,291 citizens are eligible to cast their ballots. Of these, the vast majority, 20,063,773, will participate in the general vote, while 1,313,980 citizens, including members of the armed forces, security services, and internally displaced persons, are registered for the special voting process. The political landscape is vibrant and highly competitive, with 7,768 candidates—comprising 5,520 men and 2,248 women—vying for seats across the country.

These candidates represent a diverse array of 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 independent lists. It is in this highly competitive environment that President Barzani’s call for the election results to be made the ‘criterion for the formation of a strong federal government’ carries significant weight, signaling a desire to move beyond political horse-trading and toward a government that genuinely reflects the will of the Iraqi people as expressed at the ballot box.

The final key pillar of the discussion, the bilateral relationship between Russia and the Kurdistan Region, is one built on a long-standing and strategic foundation, particularly in the crucial energy sector.

Russia was among the first nations to recognize the growing importance of the Kurdistan Region on the international stage, establishing a diplomatic representation in Erbil that was inaugurated in 2007. Over the subsequent decade, this political relationship blossomed into a powerful economic partnership, with Russian energy giants investing billions of dollars into the region's burgeoning oil and gas sector.

In 2012, the Russian state-controlled company Gazprom entered into a contract with the Kurdistan Region for the exploration and production of oil from two blocks, a commitment that later expanded to three. This was followed by a landmark investment in February 2017, when Rosneft, another major Russian state-owned energy company, invested a staggering $2.1 billion.

This deal marked the beginning of Russia's direct importation of Kurdish oil, with the first shipment of 600,000 barrels being received in April of that year. The partnership was further solidified in June 2017 when Gazprom signed an additional $400 million agreement with Kurdish authorities.

These substantial investments have not only strengthened the economic ties between Moscow and Erbil but have also positioned Russian companies as indispensable players in the Kurdistan Region’s energy landscape. This collaboration has been a significant contributor to the region's economic growth and infrastructure development, further cementing its role as a major player in the global oil market.

The meeting in Pirmam, therefore, was far more than a routine diplomatic courtesy. It was a strategic convergence of interests at a pivotal moment. With the Kurdistan Region’s economy receiving a vital boost from the resumption of oil exports, and with the entire country poised to determine its political future at the ballot box, the engagement between President Barzani and Ambassador Kutrashev served to reaffirm the deep, multi-layered relationship between Erbil and Moscow.

It highlighted a shared understanding of the critical need for stability, adherence to constitutional principles, and continued economic cooperation as the Kurdistan Region and Iraq navigate the complex challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.