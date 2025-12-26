Iranian FM Criticizes U.S. Approach to Diplomacy Amid Nuclear Tensions

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials in the city of Shiraz, Araghchi responded to recent remarks by Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday sharply criticized U.S. proposals for renewed talks, accusing Washington of seeking to impose its demands on Tehran under the banner of diplomacy rather than pursue a fair and balanced agreement.

Speaking during a meeting with senior officials in the city of Shiraz, Araghchi responded to recent remarks by Morgan Ortagus, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East. He said the U.S. understanding of diplomacy amounts to the use of pressure and power, urging American officials to stop what he described as misleading global public opinion.

“If the United States is genuinely looking for a solution, it should engage in sincere and honest diplomacy for once,” Araghchi said, according to Iranian media.

He further accused Washington of undermining diplomatic efforts in the past, referring to military actions against Iran, and stressed that Tehran had acted within its legitimate right to self-defence. His comments followed Ortagus’ warning that Iran should avoid further conflict and comply with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s conditions for negotiations.

During the same meeting, Ortagus reiterated that any resumption of talks would be conditional on Iran fully halting its uranium enrichment activities—a demand Tehran has consistently rejected.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have remained high since the United States withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. Following the withdrawal, the U.S. reimposed sweeping economic sanctions on Iran, significantly impacting its economy.

Since then, diplomatic efforts have stalled, with the United Nations Security Council becoming a key platform for confrontation between the two sides. While the U.S. argues that Iran’s nuclear activities pose a regional and global security threat, Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and that it has the sovereign right to develop nuclear energy.

Iranian officials have repeatedly described U.S. demands—particularly calls to completely halt uranium enrichment—as unjust and incompatible with international agreements, further complicating prospects for renewed negotiations.