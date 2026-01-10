Akre’s Livestock Sector Rebounds as Heavy Snowfall Ends Period of Drought

Akre livestock owners celebrate heavy snowfall and rain, marking an end to last year's drought. With over 520mm of rain this winter, optimism returns for the district's 60,000-strong livestock sector.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The mountainous district of Akre has been transformed by a significant winter weather system, bringing a welcome end to a challenging period of scarcity for the region’s agricultural community. Following a year marked by drought and economic anxiety, abundant snowfall and rain have covered the pastures and plains, instilling renewed optimism among local livestock owners who view the precipitation as a harbinger of a bountiful season.

As the new year begins, the visual landscape of Akre has shifted dramatically, with snow-blanketed terrain delighting farmers who had previously struggled to sustain their herds.

Official meteorological statistics indicate that during the current winter season, the district has received more than 520 millimeters of rain and 35 centimeters of snow.

This influx of moisture is critical for the revival of grazing lands, offering a lifeline to a sector that supports more than 60,000 head of sheep and livestock within the district’s borders.

From Hardship to Hope

For many in the community, the change in weather is not merely atmospheric but existential. Sagvan Nayif, a local livestock owner, described the stark contrast between the previous year and the current conditions.

"The year 2025 was a very difficult year; water and rain were scarce, and it was a drought," Nayif told Kurdistan24. He noted that the harsh conditions forced many of his peers to sell off their animals, fearing they could not provide enough water or fodder to keep them alive.

"But thanks be to God, this year a lot of snow has fallen, and we hope it will be a year full of bounty and blessing," Nayif added, reflecting a sentiment widely shared across the district’s agricultural workforce.

Tahir Tamo, another livestock owner in Akre, echoed this relief while acknowledging the role of government support during the lean times.

"In the year 2025, the government assisted us, and we thank them," Tamo said. "We hope that this year, like last year, they will assist us so that we can secure our livelihood."

The Kurdistan Regional Government, through the Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, has maintained a program of support for the sector, providing essential supplies such as fodder to help farmers navigate the environmental challenges.

These initiatives are seen as vital for stabilizing the agricultural economy, which had been negatively impacted by the prolonged dry spells of previous years.

Regional Weather Patterns

The resurgence of precipitation in Akre aligns with broader meteorological trends observed across the Kurdistan Region.

According to data released on Saturday by the General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology, a significant weather system has delivered widespread rain and snow over the past 24 hours.

While Akre saw substantial accumulation, other areas recorded even higher figures. The sub-district of Hiran in Erbil Governorate registered the region’s highest rainfall at 104 millimeters within a single day.

In the mountainous districts of Duhok, Kani Masi recorded the deepest snowfall at 34 centimeters, closely mirroring the seasonal total observed in Akre.

The General Directorate reported that rain fell in most areas of the region, while snow was concentrated in higher altitudes.

In Duhok Governorate, where Akre is located, the town of Dinarta led with 78.5 millimeters of rain, followed by Bjil with 68 millimeters and Zawita with 61 millimeters. Akre itself recorded 50.6 millimeters in the 24-hour period ending Saturday morning, contributing to the season's robust total.

Other districts also saw significant precipitation. In Erbil, Nazanin received 96.3 millimeters, while the Sulaimani Governorate saw 71 millimeters in Sayranaga.

The widespread nature of the rainfall suggests a comprehensive replenishment of the region's water table, which is essential for both immediate agricultural needs and long-term water security.

Looking Ahead

The immediate forecast remains favorable for further accumulation of moisture.

The General Directorate of Meteorology and Seismology predicted intermittent drizzle and fog for Saturday, January 10, with temperatures dropping by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. Conditions are expected to stabilize by Sunday, with temperatures rebounding slightly.

For the livestock owners of Akre, however, the primary focus remains on the snow already on the ground.

The accumulation is viewed as a natural reservoir that will feed the springs and pastures well into the spring, ensuring that the hardships of 2025 are replaced by the productivity of a revitalized land.

As herds return to graze in the rejuvenated plains, the mood in the district has shifted from fear of drought to anticipation of a year defined by "bounty and blessing."