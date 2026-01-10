Agit Kabayel Returns to Defend WBC Interim Title in Decisive Step Toward World Heavyweight Clash

Agit Kabayel defends his WBC interim heavyweight title tonight in Oberhausen, aiming to secure a late 2026 unification bout with Oleksandr Usyk. The event marks a historic moment for German boxing.

7 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The city of Oberhausen takes center stage in the world of professional boxing tonight as Agit Kabayel, the undefeated Kurdish-German heavyweight, prepares to defend his WBC interim title at the Rudolf Weber-Arena. The match on Saturday, January 10, 2026, is widely viewed not just as a title defense but as a critical gateway to a unification bout against world champion Oleksandr Usyk later this year.

Organized jointly by DAZN and Queensberry Promotions, the event has drawn significant attention as one of the most prominent boxing cards in modern German history.

Observers and analysts predict that tonight’s proceedings aim to restore Germany’s standing as a leading hub for global boxing, with Kabayel serving as the sport's standard-bearer for the nation.

For the 33-year-old champion, currently ranked among the top five heavyweights in the world, the stakes extend beyond retention of the belt.

A victory in Oberhausen would officially clear the path for a showdown with Oleksandr Usyk in late 2026 to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. The fight is being broadcast live globally via the DAZN platform.

"Kurdish Power" on the World Stage

Kabayel’s ascent to the pinnacle of the heavyweight division has been marked by a blend of tactical discipline and a vocal embrace of his Kurdish heritage. Born in Leverkusen in 1992 to parents from Northern Kurdistan, Kabayel has frequently framed his athletic career as a parallel struggle to the Kurdish national cause.

In an interview with Kurdistan24 eight months ago, following his capture of the WBC interim title in Riyadh, Kabayel spoke of his identity. "We are all one people," he said. "Not Kurds from Turkey, Syria, or Iran—just Kurds."

His connection to the Kurdistan Region was solidified during a visit last year, where he met with senior leaders including President Masoud Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

During his meeting with President Barzani in April 2025, Kabayel presented his championship belt to the leader as a symbolic gesture. "I gave him my WBC belt and told him, ‘You fight for Kurdistan outside the ring; I fight inside the ring,’" Kabayel recalled.

President Barzani praised the boxer’s achievement as a source of pride for the Kurdish people, a sentiment echoed by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, who celebrated Kabayel’s success as a testament to Kurdish talent on the global stage.

Tactical Evolution and the Road to Usyk

Kabayel enters tonight’s fight with an unblemished professional record of 26-0.

His status as a top-tier contender was cemented in February 2025 with a stunning knockout victory over Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang in Riyadh.

Entering that bout as an underdog against a fighter known for devastating power, Kabayel executed a disciplined game plan focused on body attacks.

"My coach told me that after the fifth round, he would have no conditioning left – and you saw, I broke him," Kabayel told Talk Sport following the match. He stopped Zhang in the sixth round with a liver shot that left his opponent unable to continue.

That victory propelled him to the number one ranking by the WBC and set the stage for tonight’s defense. While his opponent for the Oberhausen bout has not been the central focus of the pre-fight narrative, the broader context remains his trajectory toward the unified champion.

Kabayel has expressed readiness for any challenge, including British star Anthony Joshua, but has made his primary ambition clear: "I want to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the unified heavyweight champion."

A Historic Night for German Boxing

The event at the Rudolf Weber-Arena represents a significant moment for the sport in Germany. After a period of relative quiet in the heavyweight division since the era of the Klitschko brothers—who spent much of their careers fighting in Germany—Kabayel’s rise offers a potential return to prominence.

His journey from a football-loving youth in Bochum to a world champion inspired by the "Rocky" films has resonated with fans. His friendship with Kurdish-German footballer Deniz Undav, with whom he co-hosted a popular podcast, has further endeared him to a diverse fanbase dubbed "the Kurdish Lions of Germany."

As the bell rings tonight, Kabayel fights not only to keep his interim title but to secure his place in history. With the prospect of a unification fight looming, the outcome in Oberhausen will likely determine the landscape of the heavyweight division for the coming year.