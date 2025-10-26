Real Madrid Ends Barcelona’s Clasico Reign, Extends Lead at Top of La Liga

Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in El Clásico with goals from Mbappé and Bellingham, extending their La Liga lead to five points. The victory marks Madrid's fifth consecutive win and ends Barcelona's recent dominance in the rivalry.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Real Madrid broke Barcelona’s recent dominance in El Clásico with a commanding 2–1 victory on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, strengthening their grip on the top of La Liga and moving five points clear of their Catalan rivals after ten rounds.

The victory, earned through goals by Kylian Mbappé (22') and Jude Bellingham (43'), was a statement of intent from manager Xabi Alonso’s side, which continues its strong domestic and continental form. Barcelona’s lone goal came from Fermín López (38'), but the visitors’ hopes faded further when Pedri was sent off deep into stoppage time (90+9').

The match showcased Real Madrid’s tactical superiority and resilience. Alonso’s men dominated possession and created the clearer chances, with Mbappé converting Bellingham’s precise pass to open the scoring midway through the first half.

Barcelona briefly equalized through López, but Bellingham quickly restored Madrid’s advantage before halftime with a clinical strike from outside the box. Mbappé later missed a penalty in the 43rd minute, while two additional goals were ruled out for offside after VAR reviews.

With this victory, Real Madrid now leads the table with 27 points, marking their fifth consecutive win across all competitions. Barcelona trails with 22 points, suffering their third defeat in five matches, raising pressure on head coach Hansi Flick, who watched from the stands due to suspension.

The win also extended Real Madrid’s remarkable home record to 11 consecutive victories in all competitions — their longest streak in a decade. For Xabi Alonso, it was a memorable first Clasico triumph as a coach, achieved against a side that had previously bested Real four times last season — twice in the league and once each in the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup.

The result further tilts the historical balance of the rivalry. Madrid now boasts 106 victories in 262 official Clasicos, while Barcelona holds 104 wins, with 52 matches ending in draws.

Sunday’s win not only marks Real Madrid’s return to dominance but also signals the possible beginning of a new chapter under Xabi Alonso’s leadership — one defined by precision, pressing, and consistency.

As the Bernabéu faithful celebrated deep into the Madrid night, the message was unmistakable: Real Madrid has reclaimed the Clasico, and with it, its commanding place at the summit of Spanish football.