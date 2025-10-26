KDP Candidate Highlights Ninth Cabinet Achievements, Promises Further Development in Soran

Dr. Jawhar said, “The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani serves the people without discrimination, and the ninth cabinet led by him has implemented the most services in the independent administration of Soran."

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dr. Dlawar Jawhar, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) candidate for the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, praised the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) ninth cabinet on Sunday for delivering extensive public services across the Kurdistan Region, particularly in the Soran Independent Administration.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Dr. Jawhar said, “The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani serves the people without discrimination, and the ninth cabinet led by him has implemented the most services in the independent administration of Soran. In the next four years, Soran will undergo significant changes in terms of development and services.”

He emphasized that the KDP’s strength lies in its record of action and commitment to the people. “The difference between the KDP and other parties is that it delivers on its promises. The priority of KDP MPs in the Iraqi parliament is to defend the rights of the Kurdish people,” he stated.

Dr. Jawhar also stressed the importance of experience and language proficiency for parliamentary candidates, noting that “those who go to the Iraqi parliament must be fluent in Arabic. In the past, the inexperience of some Kurdish MPs has led to the passage of bills against the Kurdistan Region’s interests, so MPs must be knowledgeable.”

The KDP candidate reaffirmed his party’s dedication to representing the Kurdish people effectively in Baghdad and ensuring the continuation of development projects initiated under the current KRG leadership.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are scheduled for November 11, when voters will choose 329 members of the Council of Representatives. The council will subsequently elect the country’s president and approve the appointment of the prime minister.

According to Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), 21,404,291 citizens across Iraq are eligible to vote.

This year’s elections will feature 38 political parties, 31 coalitions, and 75 individual lists, with a total of 7,768 candidates—5,520 men and 2,248 women—competing for seats in Iraq’s Council of Representatives.

The upcoming vote will be held under a new electoral system introduced after the 2018 elections and nationwide protests from 2019 to 2021, shifting from proportional representation to a single non-transferable vote system in 83 multi-member constituencies.