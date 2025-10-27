PM Barzani Inaugurates Soran's Landmark Bridge in Milestone for Regional Development

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will visit Soran to inaugurate a major bridge, a key step in the KRG's strategy for balanced regional development.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a powerful affirmation of the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to balanced regional development and the empowerment of its newly established independent administrations, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani is set to visit the Soran independent administration on Monday.

The centerpiece of the Prime Minister's visit will be the official inauguration of the Soran elevated bridge, a major and strategic infrastructure project at the city's entrance, which has been completed a full year ahead of schedule.

The visit serves not only as a celebration of a significant engineering achievement but also as a tangible symbol of the government's strategic vision to foster growth and prosperity in towns and villages across the Kurdistan Region, not just within its major provincial centers.

During his visit to the burgeoning administrative center, Prime Minister Barzani will also personally inspect the progress of two other critical infrastructure projects that are poised to reshape the region's economic and urban landscape.

These include the new design for the iconic Gali Ali Beg gorge, a project aimed at enhancing one of the Kurdistan Region's most treasured natural and tourist landmarks, and the first phase of the 40-meter street project, a vital urban artery designed to support Soran's growth as a key administrative and commercial hub.

The day's events underscore a period of focused investment and development for Soran, highlighting its growing importance and the government's dedication to providing its residents with modern, efficient, and safe infrastructure.

The inauguration of the Soran elevated bridge marks the culmination of a vision that was set in motion on May 28, 2024, when Prime Minister Barzani himself laid the foundation stone for the project. That ceremony was part of a broader package of initiatives designed to significantly expand and modernize the road infrastructure throughout the area.

In his speech on that day, the Prime Minister articulated a core principle of his government's development philosophy: an unwavering emphasis on the development of towns and villages, ensuring that investment and progress are distributed equitably across the entirety of the Kurdistan Region rather than being concentrated solely in the capital and other major provincial centers.

Today's ribbon-cutting ceremony transforms that stated policy into concrete and steel reality, a visible promise fulfilled for the people of Soran and the surrounding districts.

The project's strategic significance cannot be overstated. The entrance to Soran is a critical nexus, a meeting point for major roadways connecting the capital city of Erbil with the districts of Mergasor, Rawanduz, and Choman. This junction has long been a bottleneck, creating traffic congestion that has hampered commerce, tourism, and the daily lives of citizens.

The new elevated bridge is engineered to resolve this long-standing issue, creating a seamless and efficient flow of traffic through this vital regional artery.

By untangling the complex intersection of these key roads, the bridge will have a profound and immediate impact, dramatically reducing travel times, lowering the risk of traffic accidents, and facilitating smoother transport of goods and people throughout this mountainous and economically vital part of the Kurdistan Region.

The bridge itself is a remarkable feat of engineering and a source of regional pride. Standing as the highest elevated bridge in the entire Kurdistan Region, its scale and design are a testament to the growing capabilities of the local construction and engineering sector.

The structure consists of a main two-sided road that stretches for an impressive 2,905 meters. Each side features three spacious lanes, providing ample capacity to handle the high volume of commercial, tourist, and local traffic that passes through the area daily.

This modern, multi-lane design is specifically intended to eliminate the congestion that has plagued the Soran entrance for years, ensuring that the city is equipped with an infrastructure network that can support its future growth and development.

The financial and logistical execution of the project is as noteworthy as its engineering. A budget of more than 33 billion and 358 million Iraqi dinars was allocated for its construction, representing a substantial investment by the Kurdistan Regional Government in the region's infrastructure.

In a move that reflects the government's policy of empowering the local economy, the entire project was implemented by local companies and utilized local labor.

This approach ensures that the significant financial investment remains within the Kurdistan Region, stimulating local businesses, creating employment opportunities for local residents, and fostering the growth of a skilled domestic workforce capable of undertaking large-scale, complex infrastructure projects.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the bridge's construction is its early completion. The project was initially scheduled for a 900-day completion period. However, through efficient project management and the dedicated work of the local contractors and laborers, it was finished a full year ahead of schedule.

This achievement stands in stark contrast to the delays that can often affect major public works projects and serves as a powerful example of the government's commitment to delivering on its promises in a timely and effective manner. The early opening of the bridge means that the citizens and travelers of the region will begin to reap its benefits of reduced congestion and improved safety far sooner than anticipated.

Beyond the landmark bridge, the Prime Minister's inspection of the other key projects in Soran signals a broader, multi-faceted development strategy for the independent administration. The inspection of the new design for Gali Ali Beg highlights a focus on enhancing the tourism sector, which is a cornerstone of the government's plan for economic diversification.

Gali Ali Beg is not just a road but a destination of breathtaking natural beauty.

By investing in its redesign and modernization, the government aims to improve accessibility and enhance the visitor experience, further cementing the region's reputation as a premier tourist destination and creating new economic opportunities for local communities that depend on tourism.

Similarly, the Prime Minister's review of the 40-meter street project speaks to the government's commitment to supporting Soran's urban development. As a newly designated independent administration, Soran requires a modern internal road network to manage its growth, facilitate commerce, and improve the quality of life for its residents.

The 40-meter street is a critical piece of this urban puzzle, a main thoroughfare that will alleviate internal traffic pressure and provide the backbone for future urban expansion. The direct inspection by the Prime Minister serves to ensure that these vital projects are progressing as planned and meeting the high standards expected by the government and the people they serve.

In conclusion, today's visit by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to the Soran independent administration is far more than a ceremonial occasion. It is a powerful and multi-layered statement of intent. The inauguration of the highest bridge in Kurdistan, completed early and built by local hands, is a tangible symbol of a modernizing region investing in itself.

The inspection of tourism and urban infrastructure projects reinforces a holistic vision for a prosperous and well-managed future. Above all, the Prime Minister's presence in Soran is a clear and resonant fulfillment of a core promise: that under the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, development is not a privilege reserved for the few, but a right to be extended to every city, town, and village across the nation.