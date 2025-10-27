PM Barzani, Russian Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties in Erbil

The officials discussed Iraq’s political landscape and preparations for the November 11 parliamentary elections.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received Elbrus Kutrashev, Russia’s Ambassador to Iraq, to discuss ways to further enhance bilateral relations between Erbil and Moscow amid regional developments and political changes in Iraq.

Also present at the meeting was Maxim Rubin, Russia’s Consul General in the Kurdistan Region. The discussions focused on the advancement of Kurdistan-Russia relations, highlighting the importance of sustained diplomatic coordination and expanding economic cooperation.

They also exchanged views on Iraq’s overall political situation and the preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Over the past decade, Russia and the Kurdistan Region have developed strong diplomatic and economic links, with Moscow establishing a consulate in Erbil and maintaining regular high-level visits.

Russian officials have frequently praised the Kurdistan Region for its stability, openness to investment, and role in promoting energy cooperation across Iraq.

Russian investment has become a key component of the Kurdistan Region’s economy, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

Rosneft, one of Russia’s largest state-owned energy companies, has been operating in the Kurdistan Region since 2017, investing billions of dollars in oil exploration, pipeline infrastructure, and export operations.

The company’s partnership with the KRG has strengthened the region’s role as an energy hub and enhanced its connectivity with international markets.

Other Russian firms, including Gazprom Neft, are also active in the region’s oil industry, working in fields such as Garmian and Shakal.

These investments have not only contributed to local economic growth but have also reinforced Russia’s long-term strategic presence in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The political situation in Iraq remains dynamic as the country approaches its parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025. This will be the sixth parliamentary election since the fall of the dictator Saddam Hussein.

The elections are expected to be highly competitive, with numerous political parties and coalitions vying for influence. The Kurdistan Region continues to play a crucial role in Iraq's national politics. Kurdish political parties are actively participating in the upcoming elections.

The Kurdish bloc's participation is vital in shaping the future political landscape of Iraq and ensuring that the interests of the Kurdistan Region are represented at the national level.

As Iraq approaches its parliamentary elections, the political dynamics within the country continue to evolve, with various factions and parties positioning themselves for influence.

The Kurdistan Region's active participation in these developments will be pivotal in shaping Iraq's future trajectory.