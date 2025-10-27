'Kurdistan Will Not Accept Centralism or Dictatorship,' KDP’s Politburo Member

KDP Politburo member Amina Zikri asserts the KDP is the sole defender of Kurdish rights, dignity, and prosperity, urging votes for a strong mandate.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a wide-ranging and candid interview that delved into the heart of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) core principles, electoral strategy, and vision for the future, Amina Zikri, a prominent member of the party's Politburo, articulated a powerful and uncompromising case for the KDP's leadership role in both the Kurdistan Region and in Baghdad.

As Iraq's parliamentary election campaign intensifies, Zikri positioned the KDP not merely as a political party, but as the primary defender of the Kurdish national cause, the staunchest advocate for constitutional rights, and the only force capable of delivering security and prosperity to the people of Kurdistan.

Her remarks, made during an appearance on Kurdistan24's "Basi Roj" (Topic of the Day) program, hosted by Zhino Mohammed, also offered a rare and detailed insight into the party's recent and often fraught negotiations over government formation in Erbil, placing the blame for the protracted stalemate squarely on the shoulders of its political rivals.

The Return to Baghdad: A Fight for Constitutional Federalism

Addressing the KDP's seemingly dramatic shift from a declared boycott of the Iraqi political process just months ago to its current enthusiastic participation in the election campaign, Zikri framed the decision as a pragmatic one, rooted in a deep understanding of geopolitical reality.

"The strategic depth of the Kurdistan Region is in Baghdad," she stated, asserting that the KDP is a "realistic, logical party that deals according to reality." The initial boycott, she clarified, was not a threat but a principled stand against the systemic failure of the Iraqi state to adhere to the foundational principles upon which the "new Iraq" was built.

Zikri meticulously laid out the historical context of the Erbil-Baghdad relationship, emphasizing that post-2003 Iraq was established on the basis of partnership, balance, and consensus.

"The system of Iraq is a federal system," she reminded the audience, a fact enshrined in a constitution approved by over eighty-five percent of the Iraqi people.

"These three principles were not implemented at all; even the constitution was not implemented," she declared, identifying this as the central problem between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad. "We can say that one of the main problems of the Kurdistan Region, or the Kurdish people with Iraq, is the non-implementation of the constitution."

This fight for constitutional implementation, Zikri revealed, is the cornerstone of the KDP's current electoral campaign.

"If you look at the campaign of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, our main principle is to go to Baghdad with strength to implement the constitution," she said. She pointed to a staggering "more than fifty-two constitutional articles" that have been ignored, arguing that the current leadership in Baghdad "does not believe in the federal system."

This has created a fundamental impasse: "Kurdistan does not accept dictatorship and centralism."

The KDP's return to the electoral arena, therefore, is not a retreat but a strategic redeployment.

The party, she explained, is not a "party that makes threats," but one that, "if it makes a decision, it will implement its decision." The decision to engage in the elections is part of an effort to solve these deep-seated problems through negotiation and dialogue, armed with a renewed mandate from the people of Kurdistan.

The KDP as the Vanguard of the Kurdish Cause

When pressed on what a strengthened KDP presence in Baghdad could achieve, Zikri articulated a vision of the party that extends far beyond the borders of the Kurdistan Region.

"The KDP represents the Kurdish cause," she stated unequivocally. "And when all four parts of Kurdistan are discussed, the party that leads the Kurdish cause is the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and that is not a slogan."

This, she argued, is not a mere claim to leadership in Southern Kurdistan, but a recognition of the party's historic role as the primary vehicle for the national aspirations of the Kurdish people.

This leadership role, she continued, is intrinsically linked to the philosophy of President Masoud Barzani, who has stated that "the KDP is a tool and Kurdistan is the goal." For the goal to be achieved, "that tool must be strong." A strong KDP in Baghdad is therefore essential "so that it can defend the rights of the people of Kurdistan."

This defense, Zikri lamented, has been hampered by a lack of unity among the Kurdish political parties. She revealed that before the election, the KDP had taken the initiative to form a unified Kurdish alliance, particularly for the contested Kurdistani areas outside the KRG's administration.

"Many efforts were made and several meetings were held," she said, singling out the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) for not accepting the proposal. For the KDP, an alliance in these areas was not just about winning seats but about a "referendum of the Kurdistani areas for the people of Kurdistan."

The votes cast there, she argued, are a powerful and repeated affirmation that "these areas are areas tied to the soil of Kurdistan," a fact that can only be resolved through the implementation of Article 140 of the constitution.

When asked if the constitution alone is sufficient to guarantee Kurdish rights, Zikri was firm.

"The KDP believes in a legal coexistence with Iraq," she said, quoting the preamble of the constitution which states that "the unity of Iraq is dependent on the implementation of the constitution."

The constitution is the legal contract, and if Baghdad refuses to honor it, the partnership is untenable. She directly linked the strength of the KDP to the ability to enforce this contract. On the sensitive issue of Kirkuk, she maintained that its status would be determined by a census and normalization process, as stipulated in Article 140, a process that has been deliberately stalled.

Defending Rights, Dignity, and Prosperity

Making her case directly to the voters of the Kurdistan Region, Zikri passionately argued that the KDP's track record distinguishes it as the only party that has consistently and effectively defended Kurdish rights and dignity.

She recalled President Barzani's resolute stance during the drafting of the Iraqi constitution, where he single-handedly prevented the Peshmerga from being designated as a militia. "His Excellency President Barzani said, 'I will not disgrace myself before my nation; the Peshmerga force is a force that has been formed with the blood and tears of the mothers of martyrs, and it is a reality, not a militia'," she recounted. This, she argued, is a clear example of the KDP's unwavering commitment when constitutional rights are on the line.

She drew a parallel to the existential threat posed by ISIS in 2014. While acknowledging the role of all Peshmerga forces, she asserted that "the KDP had a primary role" and took "the lion's share of the burden," with President Barzani personally leading the war effort.

This willingness to act as a "shield" for the nation, she contended, is a defining characteristic of the party. "When there is a threat to the Kurdistan Region and the people of Kurdistan... the KDP will strongly defend the land, the Kurdish cause, the cause of the homeland."

Beyond security and constitutional defense, Zikri also credited the KDP with delivering development and prosperity, citing the ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, as the "best example."

Despite facing a barrage of "manufactured challenges and crises," she said the cabinet had "created great masterpieces" and provided a "prosperous life for the people of Kurdistan."

The Stalemate in Erbil

The interview took a sharp turn when addressing the protracted failure to form a new government in the Kurdistan Region following the last elections.

Zikri provided a detailed, behind-the-scenes account of the negotiations, placing the responsibility for the impasse firmly on the PUK. She explained that the KDP, under the direction of President Barzani, had opened a "new page" with all political parties, with "no red line" on any group.

The goal was to form a strong, comprehensive government, and the KDP and PUK had even agreed on a set of "fundamental political principles for forming the government."

The process derailed, she claimed, because the PUK continually raised the ceiling of its demands. "Every time there was a request, and the KDP had a positive response, their requests became even greater," she said. "The purpose... in our opinion, was to create obstacles to forming the government."

When asked about the PUK's counter-claim that they were only demanding the same principles of partnership and balance in Erbil that the KDP demands in Baghdad, Zikri was dismissive. "Believe me, the PUK itself does not believe or is convinced by its own words," she stated.

She argued that the PUK's entire election campaign seemed to be based on the "achievement" of having prevented the government from being formed, which she equated to telling the people, "I do not believe in the ballot box, I do not believe in the voter."

She contrasted this with the KDP's history of generosity, recalling a 2009 incident where, at the request of the late Mam Jalal Talabani, the KDP gave the post of Prime Minister to the PUK to help stabilize the party after the emergence of the Gorran movement, even though the KDP was entitled to the position.

"That policy is being followed now too," she insisted, noting that the PUK had been offered key ministries and positions. The issue, she concluded, is not about posts, but about a fundamental lack of belief and trust on the PUK's part in the democratic process.

"Apparently our friends in the PUK see that it is not in their interest to form the government now," she said, suggesting they are waiting for the results of the Iraqi elections to reassess their position.

The Role of Women and the Path Forward

In the final segment of the interview, Zikri addressed the role of women within the KDP, a topic she is uniquely positioned to discuss as the first woman to become a member of the party's Politburo.

She traced the party's commitment to women's participation back to its founding and the establishment of the Women's Union in 1952. She highlighted the decision by President Barzani to establish a 15% quota for women in the party's leadership at the 14th Congress as a landmark moment.

She revealed that after a recent women's conference, a set of recommendations and draft laws had been presented to the party and government leadership to be included in the program of the next cabinet, signaling a continued and proactive campaign to advance women's rights and participation.

Concluding her powerful appeal to the electorate, Amina Zikri synthesized her arguments into a clear and direct message.

"Only the Kurdistan Democratic Party can defend your rights... defend all of the rights of the people of Kurdistan, one constitution, one life for you, your prosperity, it can do it. And it can defend your dignity, will, and strength. That is why it is important to vote for list 275."

Her comprehensive and assertive performance left no doubt about the KDP's self-perception as the indispensable guardian of the Kurdish nation, heading into a crucial election with a clear vision and a renewed determination to fight for its principles in both Baghdad and Erbil.