Meriwan Hosts 18th International Street Theater Festival

The 18th Meriwan International Street Theater Festival begins, uniting 51 artistic groups and the community in a four-day celebration of culture and art.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The crisp autumn air of Meriwan once again hums with a unique and vibrant energy as the city's streets, parks, and squares transform into living stages for the 18th International Street Theater Festival. The celebrated event commenced this week with a now-traditional carnival of joy, a colorful and exuberant procession of participating artists who were met with a characteristically warm and enthusiastic welcome from the residents of this culturally rich city.

This opening spectacle, a fusion of performance and public celebration, marks the beginning of a four-day artistic immersion, reaffirming the festival's status as a cornerstone of the region's cultural calendar and a powerful testament to the deep, symbiotic relationship between a city and its most cherished artistic tradition.

This year's festival boasts an impressive and diverse lineup, drawing a total of 51 performance troupes to the shores of the picturesque Lake Zrebar and the surrounding areas. The majority of the participants, 43 theater groups in total, hail from various cities across Iran and the provinces of Eastern Kurdistan, showcasing a rich tapestry of local and regional talent.

They are joined by eight international groups from other countries, lending a global dimension to the event and fostering a dynamic exchange of artistic ideas and performance styles. Over the course of the four-day festival, these dedicated artists will deliver a remarkable 106 performances, ensuring that the spirit of theater permeates every corner of the city and its affiliated towns and villages.

Fatih Badparva, the director of the Meriwan International Street Theater Festival, spoke to Kurdistan24 amidst the opening day's festivities, expressing his delight at the powerful start to the eighteenth edition.

"The eighteenth international theater festival has started this year with a warm welcome from the residents of the city of Meriwan and the participation of a large number of guests who have come from all over Iran," Badparva stated.

His comments highlight two key elements of the festival's enduring success: the profound local ownership and engagement from the people of Meriwan, and its growing reputation as a national cultural destination that attracts visitors and art lovers from distant provinces.

In a thoughtful addition aimed at broadening the cultural experience for attendees, Badparva noted a new feature for this year's event. "Besides the festival, we have also opened a Kurdistan food exhibition in order to draw the attention of the participants to the food culture of Kurdistan," he said.

This initiative represents a holistic approach to cultural celebration, inviting visitors to not only witness the region's performing arts but also to savor its rich culinary heritage.

The food exhibition serves as a complementary sensory experience, creating a more immersive and multi-faceted celebration of Kurdish culture in its entirety, offering a taste of local identity alongside the powerful narratives being played out on the city's streets.

Following the vibrant opening carnival, the festival's formal program began in earnest. The first performance of the event took place in the city's aptly named Shano (Theater) Park, immediately establishing the festival's core principle of bringing art directly into the public sphere.

The very essence of street theater is its accessibility and its power to erase the traditional boundaries between the stage and the audience. The plays performed in this unique format, presented right among the people in their everyday spaces, predominantly tackle themes that resonate deeply with the community.

The narratives often explore pressing social issues and subjects intricately connected to the daily lives, struggles, and aspirations of ordinary citizens, turning public spaces into forums for reflection, dialogue, and shared human experience.

One such performance that powerfully illustrates this focus on social commentary was presented by a group from Tabriz. Kusha Sayyadi, a theater artist with the group, explained the profound message behind their work.

"The subject of our play was about a missile that was launched to explode in the city and in a children's playground, but due to wind, clouds, thunderstorms, snow, and rain, its gunpowder gets wet and it doesn't explode," Sayyadi described.

The simple yet poignant narrative carries a universal and deeply humane plea. "Our goal was to say that children all over the world must be protected during war," he concluded.

The performance of such a piece in a public park, a space synonymous with childhood and play, powerfully amplifies its anti-war message, creating a moving and thought-provoking experience for the assembled audience. It exemplifies the festival's commitment to using art as a vehicle for social consciousness and a call for peace and humanity.

The deep connection between the festival and the local populace cannot be overstated. Over its nearly two-decade history, the Meriwan International Street Theater Festival has evolved from a simple event into an integral part of the city's cultural identity.

"The festival has for years become a part of the culture of the people of this city," the report notes, indicating that it is met with a "remarkable welcome by the citizens and residents of the city of Meriwan and its surrounding villages." This is not a passive audience; it is an active, engaged, and invested community that sees the festival as its own.

This sense of community ownership is reflected in the thoughtful feedback from regular attendees. A local school teacher, who is a dedicated spectator of the plays every year, shared his perspective on the festival's programming. He believes that the festival, in its future iterations, "should also pay attention to children's theater."

This constructive suggestion from a member of the community highlights the audience's deep engagement with the event's artistic direction and their desire to see it continue to grow and cater to all segments of the population. It is a sign of a healthy and mature cultural institution that is in constant dialogue with the community it serves.

The logistical scope of the festival is a testament to its ambition and its commitment to widespread cultural outreach. The 106 performances are not confined to a single venue but are spread across the urban landscape of Meriwan, activating multiple public spaces simultaneously.

Performances are scheduled to take place at the scenic shore of the world-famous Lake Zrebar, as well as in Shano Park, Millat Park, and the central Bawa Rashi Square. This city-wide approach effectively transforms Meriwan itself into a sprawling, dynamic stage where art can be encountered around every corner.

Furthermore, the festival's reach extends far beyond the city limits. In a significant effort to bring the theatrical experience to a broader audience, plays will also be performed in several towns and villages affiliated with Meriwan.

The residents of Chanare, Bardarasha, Sawlawa, Kani Dinar, and the historic region of Hawraman will all have the opportunity to witness the performances in their own communities. This deliberate decentralization is a crucial aspect of the festival's mission, demonstrating a commitment to cultural democracy and ensuring that the joy and power of theater are accessible to rural populations as well as urban dwellers.

As the artists fan out across the region, they carry with them the spirit of the festival, reinforcing cultural bonds and sharing stories that resonate across diverse communities. For the next four days, the streets of Meriwan and its environs will be alive with drama, comedy, and poignant social commentary, as this cherished festival once again proves that the most powerful stage is the one shared with the people.