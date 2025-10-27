Green Iraq Observatory: Iraqi Government Responsible for Baghdad's Choking Air Pollution

A Green Iraq Observatory report blames the Iraqi government for Baghdad's severe air pollution from unlicensed factories and waste burning, warning of worse to come.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A damning new report from the Green Iraq Observatory has placed the responsibility for the capital's increasingly toxic air quality squarely at the feet of the Iraqi government, accusing the state of a critical failure to address the rampant and unchecked pollution emanating from a proliferation of unlicensed factories and the continued open burning of waste.

The environmental watchdog's stark assessment paints a grim picture of a city choking on the fumes of industrial negligence and official inaction, a crisis that has cemented Baghdad's status as one of the most polluted urban centers in the world and one that, the observatory warns, is set to worsen without urgent and decisive intervention.

This troubling account from the federal capital stands in sharp contrast to the proactive and multi-pronged environmental strategy being implemented in the Kurdistan Region, where the government has initiated a series of concrete measures aimed at monitoring air quality, transitioning away from polluting power sources, and shutting down unlicensed industrial operations.

The divergent approaches in Erbil and Baghdad highlight a growing chasm in environmental governance and present a tale of two capitals facing the same modern challenges with vastly different levels of urgency and action.

A Capital Under a Cloud of Neglect

In its detailed report, the Green Iraq Observatory identified a cascade of failures contributing to the hazardous state of Baghdad's atmosphere.

A primary cause, the report states, is the authorities' persistent inability or unwillingness to hold unlicensed brick and asphalt factories accountable for their environmental impact. These facilities, often operating outside of legal and regulatory frameworks, have been allowed to proliferate, spewing pollutants into the city's air with impunity.

The observatory specifically pointed out that these factories compound the problem by using low-quality, heavy-polluting fuels, which not only degrade the air but also cause the spread of unpleasant and noxious odors across residential areas.

This lack of enforcement persists despite repeated assurances from responsible parties that they would prosecute and shut down these violating projects.

The observatory's findings suggest that these promises have remained unfulfilled, allowing the sources of pollution to continue operating unabated.

Compounding the industrial emissions is the ongoing and widespread practice of burning garbage and waste in and around the city.

The report highlights a "lack of government attention to this issue," which has led to an increase in these violations.

The thick, acrid smoke from these fires releases a cocktail of dangerous particulates and toxins directly into the air breathed by millions of residents, contributing significantly to the overall pollution load.

The severity of the situation in Baghdad is not merely a matter of local observation; it is corroborated by international data. The Green Iraq Observatory noted that according to statistics from IQ AIR, a global air quality technology company, Baghdad consistently ranks as one of the cities in the world with the most polluted atmosphere.

This external validation underscores the gravity of the public health and environmental crisis facing the capital.

The observatory concluded its assessment with a dire warning for the future.

It stated that if officials do not take immediate and effective steps to solve the problem and improve the situation, the environmental pollution in Baghdad, driven by its unchecked industrial activities, will inevitably increase in the coming days and weeks, posing an even greater threat to the health and well-being of its population.

A Proactive Approach: The KRG's Strategy for Cleaner Air

While Baghdad grapples with a crisis of environmental governance, a different and more proactive narrative is unfolding in the Kurdistan Region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has embarked on a series of targeted initiatives designed to monitor, mitigate, and reverse environmental degradation, particularly in its own bustling capital, Erbil.

A foundational step in this strategy, announced on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, involves the deployment of advanced technology to accurately assess the climate and confront environmental challenges head-on.

The governor of Erbil confirmed that the KRG has planned for the installation of five sophisticated climate measurement devices across the city.

These instruments are designed for the precise measurement of climatic conditions and air quality, providing the essential data needed to identify pollution hotspots, understand the sources of contaminants, and formulate effective, evidence-based policies.

The deployment of such technology is considered a critical and important step for any modern city serious about managing its environmental footprint and protecting public health.

Tackling Pollution at its Source: From Generators to Refineries

Beyond monitoring, the KRG has taken direct action to eliminate major sources of pollution that have long plagued urban areas across the region.

One of the most impactful of these initiatives has been the "Runaki" project, a program designed to provide stable, 24-hour electricity to residents.

The project has had a significant and direct impact on reducing environmental pollution by addressing the pervasive reliance on private diesel generators. For years, these generators were a ubiquitous feature of the urban landscape, a necessary but highly polluting solution to inconsistent power supplies.

The implementation of the Runaki project in several cities and towns has led to the removal of a vast number of these private generators.

According to official statistics, more than 1,260 generators have been decommissioned at the level of the Kurdistan Region.

This has resulted in a substantial reduction in the amount of smoke and harmful emissions being released into the atmosphere, directly improving air quality. The project has also delivered a significant secondary benefit by drastically cutting noise pollution, improving the overall quality of life for residents.

In addition to phasing out generators, the KRG has pursued a vigorous campaign of enforcement against unlicensed industrial polluters. One of the most prominent of these efforts has been the targeted closure of unlicensed oil refineries.

These makeshift, unlicensed operations, often lacking any commitment to environmental and health guidelines, were identified as a major cause of severe air pollution in and around Erbil. In a decisive move, a government decision was issued to close 138 of these unlicensed facilities. In the ensuing campaign, dozens of these refineries were shut down, eliminating a significant source of toxic emissions.

The contrast between the two capitals could not be more stark. While the Green Iraq Observatory laments the failure of the Baghdad government to close down unlicensed polluting factories, the KRG has demonstrated a clear willingness to take on even entrenched unlicensed industries in the name of public health and environmental protection.

This juxtaposition of inaction in Baghdad with a multi-pronged strategy of monitoring, energy transition, and direct enforcement in Erbil offers a compelling case study in the critical role of governance in shaping environmental outcomes.

As Baghdad's citizens continue to breathe some of the most polluted air in the world, the observatory's report serves as an urgent call to action, demanding that the federal government assume its fundamental responsibility to protect its people from a silent and ever-growing threat.