PM Barzani Inaugurates Strategic Gas Pipeline, Pledges 24-Hour Power for All Kurdistan Region

"This project is very strategic and important, and it will help increase electricity production throughout the Kurdistan Region," the Prime Minister said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the strategic Erbil-Duhok Natural Gas Pipeline on Tuesday, announcing a definitive end to the region's electricity shortages and outlining a vision for Kurdistan to become a power exporter.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Barzani declared that the increased gas supply from this project would directly translate into reliable electricity for all citizens. "Next year, the entire Kurdistan Region will have 24-hour electricity," the Prime Minister stated unequivocally.

The project is a cornerstone of the region's broader energy strategy. Barzani highlighted that significant investments by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), in partnership with Dana Gas and the Kar Group, have already doubled gas production.

"This project is very strategic and important, and it will help increase electricity production throughout the Kurdistan Region," the Prime Minister said. "We aim to make Kurdistan a source of electricity for all of Iraq and the surrounding region."

He also emphasized the significant environmental benefit of shifting from diesel to gas, noting the project "will contribute to a cleaner environment, as diesel has negatively impacted environmental pollution."

A Pledge of Cooperation and Inclusivity

Reaffirming that the region's natural resources belong to all its people, Barzani stated, "These resources belong to all Kurdish people, not to any individual or party." He added that the government makes "no distinction between any place of Kurdistan Region" and is committed to development across all of Kurdistan.

In a subsequent interview with Kurdistan24, the Prime Minister extended an offer of cooperation to the federal government in Baghdad. "As much as we want to produce gas, we also want to help the Iraqi government," Barzani said, specifically mentioning areas with Kurdish populations outside the KRG's administration. "If the Iraqi government is willing, we can assist them, and we are ready."

Future-Focused: More Gas and Solar Power

Looking ahead, Barzani announced a forthcoming project to lay a gas pipeline between Khor Mor and Chamchamal and revealed plans to diversify into solar energy. He said the government is working on a plan to enable citizens to utilize solar power, with banks providing loans to facilitate access for households.

Acknowledging the challenges in completing such strategic projects, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude that their successful execution had "made the dreams of many come true," marking a pivotal step in the Kurdistan Region's journey toward energy independence and economic growth.