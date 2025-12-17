Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani Marks Flag Day, Honoring the Flag as a Symbol of Unity and Sacrifice

“Under the shadow of this sacred flag, let us move forward hand in hand toward a unified Kurdistan, ensuring that our flag always flies high and proudly,” Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region Government (KRG) on Wednesday celebrated Kurdistan Flag Day with a special ceremony at Erbil Citadel, organized under the auspices of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. The event brought together representatives from various religious and national communities across the Region, reflecting the inclusive spirit of Kurdistan.

Prime Minister Barzani delivered a speech commemorating Kurdistan Flag Day, reiterating that the Kurdish flag is the emblem and symbol of the people—a representation of their steadfastness, sacrifices, and commitment to peace, stability, and unity.

He emphasized that "the flag embodies the continuity of life, strength, and resilience of our nation."

Barzani highlighted that throughout its long history, the Kurdistan flag has repeatedly been a witness to the ultimate sacrifices of thousands of Kurdistani martyrs.

“From prisons to battlefields, from mountains to plains, countless patriots have laid down their lives for this flag. It is our collective duty to honor it and raise it high,” he said.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of viewing the flag as a guiding symbol for building a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Kurdistan.

“Under the shadow of this sacred flag, let us move forward hand in hand toward a unified Kurdistan, ensuring that our flag always flies high and proudly,” Barzani concluded.

later in the day, PM Barzani wrote on his official X account: "Many times, our flag has been the shroud of thousands of Kurdistani martyrs. It is the duty of all of us to keep our sacred flag raised high," Kurdistan PM Masrour Barzani wrote on X. Happy Kurdistan Flag Day."

Many times, our flag has been the shroud of thousands of Kurdistani martyrs. It is the duty of all of us to keep our sacred flag raised high.



Happy Kurdistan Flag Day. pic.twitter.com/UTUfMqMi4b — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) December 17, 2025

The ceremony at Erbil Citadel, one of the Region’s historic landmarks, was marked by both solemnity and celebration, with participants raising the flag to reaffirm their commitment to the values it represents—unity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of the Kurdistan people.

Kurdistan Flag Day, observed annually on Dec. 17, commemorates the historical and symbolic importance of the Kurdistan flag, honoring its role as a beacon of identity, freedom, and shared national pride for all communities across the Region.

The Kurdistan flag is more than a national symbol; it represents the shared identity and unity of the Kurdistan Region’s diverse communities. Under this flag, Kurds, Arabs, Turkmen, Assyrians, Chaldeans, and members of other ethnic and religious groups coexist peacefully, contributing to the Region’s social, cultural, and political life.

On Kurdistan Flag Day, this harmony is vividly reflected as all communities—regardless of faith or background—join together in celebrations, raising the flag with pride.

It embodies their collective sense of belonging, a reminder that the flag stands for not only the sacrifices of past generations but also the ongoing commitment of every citizen to a unified, inclusive, and resilient Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Parliament formalized the flag’s legal status in a landmark session on Nov. 11, 1999, passing Law No. 4, which officially recognized the Kurdistan Region’s flag. This was followed by Parliamentary Decision No. 48 on June 19, 2009, designating Dec. 17 of each year as Kurdistan Flag Day.

The choice of Dec. 17 is rooted in history. On this date in 1945, the Kurdish flag was lowered from official buildings of the Republic of Kurdistan in Mahabad following its collapse, marking a moment of loss that later became a symbol of perseverance and renewal for the Kurdish cause.

In more recent decades, particularly after the Kurdistan flag was raised on the frontlines during the war against terrorism (ISIS), starting in 2014, it has gained global recognition as a symbol of resistance and the sacrifices of the Peshmerga forces.

The flag has since appeared on international platforms as an emblem of Kurdistan's resilience and the fight against extremism.