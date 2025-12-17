Chaldean Church Donates 50 Million Dinars to Flood Victims in Chamchamal

The donation highlights the longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence and cooperation among the Kurdistan Region’s diverse ethnic and religious communities.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — In a gesture of humanitarian solidarity, the Chaldean Church has donated 50 million Iraqi dinars to assist residents affected by recent flash floods in Chamchamal, Sulaimani province, Kurdistan Region. The announcement, made by the Patriarchate’s media office, emphasized the Church’s commitment to alleviating the suffering of those impacted by the natural disaster.

The donation highlights the longstanding tradition of peaceful coexistence and cooperation among the Kurdistan Region’s diverse ethnic and religious communities, including Kurds, Chaldeans, Assyrians, Turkmen, Sunni, and Shia Arabs, Yazidis, and other ethnic and religious populations.

This spirit of solidarity has historically played a critical role during challenging periods, from natural disasters to security crises.

During the war against ISIS, for example, communities across the Region came together to support internally displaced families, provide shelter, and deliver food and medical aid regardless of ethnic or religious affiliation.

Similarly, in the recent Chamchamal floods, local authorities, volunteers, and religious institutions coordinated to provide immediate relief, demonstrating the strength of communal bonds in the Region.

The Chaldean Church’s contribution, aimed at alleviating hardships for those whose homes and livelihoods were damaged, is part of a broader pattern of civic engagement and cross-community support in Kurdistan.

Residents of Chamchamal, who talked to Kurdistan24, have welcomed the aid, further confirming that such gestures reinforce the message of unity and cooperation that is vital to the Region’s resilience.

Kurdistan’s model of inclusive coexistence not only enables effective humanitarian responses but also fosters social stability, helping the Region weather both environmental challenges and periods of political or security uncertainty.

The solidarity shown during the Chamchamal floods underscores the enduring value of these intercommunal ties in ensuring that vulnerable populations receive support in times of crisis.

Last week, the Chamchamal district in Sulaimani province was hit by a sudden and severe flash flood following days of heavy rainfall. The floods caused widespread damage to homes, schools, and local infrastructure, displacing dozens of families and disrupting daily life in the district.

Local authorities, civil society organizations, and community volunteers quickly mobilized to provide emergency assistance, including temporary shelter, food, and medical aid, while assessing the extent of the damage. The disaster highlighted the importance of community solidarity and cross-sector cooperation in responding to crises.