President Masoud Barzani Meets Peshmerga and Political Prisoners in Duhok, Emphasizes Kurdish Unity and Election Readiness

President Barzani urged resilience, self-reliance, and active participation in the November 11 Iraqi parliamentary elections, highlighting historical struggles and ongoing regional challenges.

32 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani, Leader of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), on Saturday met with Ayloul and Gulan Veteran Peshmerga forces as well as former political prisoners in Duhok province. During the meeting, President Barzani expressed deep appreciation for their sacrifices, resilience, and steadfastness in past uprisings and periods of detention, noting that the freedoms and achievements of today are the result of their blood, dedication, and enduring commitment.

In his address, President Barzani reflected on previous Kurdistan Region and Iraqi elections, emphasizing the importance of voter engagement and the lessons learned from past political processes.

He also discussed Iraq’s constitution and its incomplete implementation in Baghdad, highlighting longstanding disputes between Erbil and the federal government.

Recounting the history of oppression and genocide against the Kurdish people, Barzani stressed that while these challenges caused immense suffering, the Kurdish leadership and people have continued to work toward development, governance, and national progress despite persistent obstacles.

President Barzani encouraged attendees to approach the upcoming November 11 Iraqi parliamentary elections with the same spirit of determination that Peshmerga demonstrated in past battles.

He called for vigilance against disunity, emphasizing that, like in past confrontations, only collective commitment and perseverance will secure success.

The president also urged political and community leaders to uphold transparency, integrity, and dedication to the Kurdish cause, particularly when participating in elections.

Turning to regional security, President Barzani highlighted the courage of Kurdish forces in defending the homeland during periods of external aggression, noting that the Peshmerga have repeatedly protected Kurdish territory against formidable threats.

He stressed the importance of self-reliance and internal unity, insisting that the Kurdish people must act independently and not rely solely on external actors for security and progress.

On domestic development, President Barzani reviewed significant projects completed in recent years and outlined plans for larger initiatives aimed at strengthening local infrastructure and social services.

He underscored that these accomplishments reflect Kurdistan’s ability to achieve high-level outcomes internally, without compromise on the rights and priorities of its citizens.

“Our confidence in our people and Peshmerga remains strong, and we will not yield under pressure,” he said, highlighting the region’s resilience and determination to build a prosperous and secure future.

Earlier in the day, President Barzani met with a group of religious leaders in Duhok, delivering a comprehensive speech that addressed key political, social, and cultural issues shaping the Kurdistan Region and Iraq’s future.

in his speech, President Barzani reiterated that the KDP does not seek elections merely to gain positions, but rather to demonstrate its strength through popular support and to defend the rights of the people of Kurdistan and Iraq, emphasizing that elections are a crucial democratic process through which citizens determine their own destiny.

President Barzani’s visit to Duhok and his speeches come at a critical moment ahead of the November 11 Iraqi parliamentary elections, signaling the Kurdistan Democratic Party’s (KDP) intent to consolidate Kurdish representation in Baghdad.

By emphasizing unity, vigilance, and active participation, President Barzani is reinforcing the message that Kurdish voters must support candidates who will protect the region’s political, economic, and security interests, while ensuring that the Kurdistan Region maintains leverage in federal decision-making.

The KDP’s strategic positioning seeks to safeguard Kurdish autonomy, secure continued development projects, and assert influence over key national issues, particularly amid ongoing disputes between Erbil and Baghdad over constitutional implementation, resource allocation, and minority rights.

As Iraq approaches the elections, Barzani’s message carries a clear call for Kurdish unity, strategic participation, and protection of hard-won gains, reinforcing the role of the Kurdistan Region as a politically engaged, self-reliant, and resilient entity within the federal system.