KDP VP Nechirvan Barzani in Sulaimani: "One Million Without You Has No Taste"

Nechirvan Barzani kicks off KDP's list 275 campaign in Sulaimani, calling local supporters the heart of the party and key to its election goals.

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - KDP Vice President Nechirvan Barzani addressed a large gathering in Sulaimani today, Sunday, November 2, 2025, launching the campaign for the Kurdistan Democratic Party's list 275 with a powerful message to supporters in the region.

In a speech marking the occasion, Barzani sent greetings to KDP supporters in Sulaimani and Halabja, calling them "an important part of the history of the Kurdistan Democratic Party." He stressed their significance to the party's legacy and future, stating, "The party is proud of you and remains proud because of you."

Barzani underscored the deep bond between the party and its local base. "The party owns you, and you own the party. You are the owners of the Barzani path," he declared, adding emphatically, "The party is Sulaimani, and Sulaimani is also the party."

Rallying the crowd for the upcoming election, the KDP Vice President positioned them as central to the party's goals. "You are an important part of the campaign for one million and more for list 275 of the Kurdistan Democratic Party," he announced. "We expect the number of your votes to be at the level of the party's struggle and history in this city. In this region, one million without you has no taste, it must be one million."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.