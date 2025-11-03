The new project, part of the Ninth Cabinet’s infrastructure strategy, highlights the KDP's record of achievement and its strong position as Iraq heads toward the November 11 elections.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday will inaugurate the Haji Omran dual carriageway project — a major infrastructure milestone that reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) sustained efforts to modernize the region’s transport network and boost trade connectivity.

The project, valued at 35.15 billion Iraqi dinars, was implemented by North Light Company under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism.

Designed and executed to international standards, the new dual road stretches 2.5 kilometers in length and 25 meters in width, replacing the old single-lane road that was only eight meters wide and posed significant challenges for both local commuters and commercial transport.

Beyond easing civilian travel, the upgraded route is expected to play a key role in enhancing cross-border trade and tourism in Haji Omran, one of the Kurdistan Region’s vital gateways for commerce.

The project features advanced amenities, including a drainage system, clean water network, road lighting, traffic signs, and dedicated parking zones. More than 1,000 trees have been planted, 170 benches installed, and concrete retaining walls erected to prevent landslides and ensure road safety.

With a 50-year service guarantee, the Haji Omran dual road stands as one of several flagship projects completed under the Ninth Cabinet’s broader vision to upgrade roads, bridges, and essential services across all provinces of the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani’s administration has prioritized infrastructure as a cornerstone of Kurdistan’s long-term stability and economic independence. From modern highways and electricity networks to new schools, hospitals, and water systems, the KRG under his leadership has turned promises into tangible achievements across multiple sectors — even amid fiscal constraints and political challenges from Baghdad.

Analysts note that these development gains have strengthened the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) politically ahead of the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections on November 11.

The KDP, led by President Masoud Barzani, is widely seen as the engine of progress and stability in the Kurdistan Region, with a proven record of governance and institution-building.

The inauguration of the Haji Omran dual road is more than a local infrastructure success — it symbolizes the Ninth Cabinet’s broader commitment to building a connected, investor-friendly, and environmentally sustainable Kurdistan.

As Iraq approaches a pivotal national election, Barzani’s government continues to showcase a model of leadership focused on results, reform, and regional partnership — reinforcing the KDP’s message that effective governance and tangible progress remain the surest path toward a prosperous and united Kurdistan within a stable federal Iraq.