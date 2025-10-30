KRG's Runaki Program Delivers 24-Hour Power to Zakho and Soran

This achievement is the direct result of the Runaki program, a flagship initiative of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, spearheaded by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a significant milestone for the Kurdistan Region's energy sector, the city centers of Zakho and Soran have officially transitioned to a stable, 24-hour electricity supply, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced Thursday.

This achievement is the direct result of the Runaki program, a flagship initiative of the KRG’s ninth cabinet, spearheaded by Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. The program marks a decisive step in modernizing the Region's power infrastructure and moving beyond decades of reliance on unreliable power.

Launched by Prime Minister Barzani in October 2024, the Runaki program has a bold mandate: to ensure full 24-hour electricity coverage for all homes and businesses across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026. Approximately 4.5 million citizens now have access to 24-hour electricity.

Beyond the immediate benefit of uninterrupted power, the program is designed to deliver profound environmental and public health benefits. A key goal is the systematic phase-out of thousands of private diesel generators, which have long been a primary source of air and noise pollution in urban centers.

The rollout aligns with the KRG's broader environmental agenda. Earlier this year, on January 12, Prime Minister Barzani chaired a high-level meeting focused on combating pollution in Erbil and Duhok, which resulted in new measures to strengthen environmental monitoring and accelerate investment in clean energy.

As one of the government's cornerstone sustainability initiatives, the Runaki program is already contributing to noticeable improvements in the air quality in newly connected areas. This addresses a major public concern in recent years, where pollution from diesel generators and unregulated fuel use has become a significant health hazard.

The connection of Zakho and Soran to 24-hour grid power signals a new chapter for the Kurdistan Region, paving the way for economic growth, enhanced public well-being, and a cleaner environment.

