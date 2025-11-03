PM Barzani Offers Condolences on Passing of U.S. Colonel Richard Naab

In a post on social media platform X, Barzani wrote: “I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Colonel Richard Naab, who served with honor in Operation Provide Comfort and remained a friend of the Kurdistani people thereafter."

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday expressed his condolences over the passing of Colonel Richard Naab, a former U.S. military officer who played a key role in Operation Provide Comfort following the 1991 Gulf War.

In a post on social media platform X, Barzani wrote: “I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Colonel Richard Naab, who served with honor in Operation Provide Comfort and remained a friend of the Kurdistani people thereafter. Condolences to his family and friends. His compassion and leadership will never be forgotten.”

Earlier, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani mourned the passing of Colonel Richard Nabb, hailing him as a "true friend of the Kurdistan Region since the 1990s."

Colonel Richard Nabb’s relationship with the Kurdish people began during the 1991 humanitarian crisis following the Gulf War, when Saddam Hussein’s forces drove millions of Kurds into the mountains. As part of Operation Provide Comfort, a U.S.-led mission to protect and aid the displaced Kurds, Nabb witnessed both their suffering and their resilience — an experience that profoundly shaped him.

In a 2016 interview with Kurdistan24, Nabb reflected on the Kurds’ generosity and strength despite having “nothing,” describing their survival and later achievements as “a damn miracle.” He expressed deep admiration for the Peshmerga, calling them “the best fighters” and emphasizing their global role in the fight against ISIS.

Nabb was also a candid critic of inconsistent U.S. policy toward the Kurds, particularly the “one Iraq policy,” and urged Washington to provide direct military support to the Peshmerga, whom he viewed as capable and trustworthy. A strong supporter of Kurdish independence, he believed the Kurds had the right to self-determination and foresaw the 2017 referendum.

Realistic about regional dynamics, Nabb saw Turkey’s cooperation as driven by economic interests, particularly energy, and described Baghdad’s government as weak and unstable.

His death marks the loss of an American officer who came to the Kurdistan Region as part of a relief mission but became a lifelong friend and advocate of the Kurdish people.