The project, part of the Ninth Cabinet’s vision for a self-reliant and prosperous Kurdistan, underscores the KDP-led government’s progress ahead of Iraq’s November 11 elections.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday inaugurated the Haji Omran dual road, a key infrastructure project that embodies his government’s broader strategy to modernize Kurdistan’s transportation network, stimulate trade, and improve citizens’ quality of life.

Speaking during the ceremony in Haji Omran, a historically significant town once central to the September Revolution, Barzani paid tribute to the Kurdish Peshmerga heroes and reaffirmed his government’s commitment to honoring their legacy through service, progress, and nation-building.

“It is a great pleasure to be in Haji Omran, once the capital of the September Revolution and the homeland of the immortal Barzani,” the Prime Minister said. “The prosperity we enjoy today is the fruit of the sacrifices made by those brave Peshmerga. Our duty is to continue serving our people and advancing our homeland with dedication and responsibility.”

Barzani noted that Haji Omran’s location on the Kurdistan Region’s border with Iran gives it both economic and strategic importance.

“This area is not only a vital border gateway but also a crucial route for trade and tourism,” he said, adding that his government prioritizes improving cross-border connectivity and boosting commercial activity with neighboring countries.

The new dual road, built to modern international standards, is part of the Ninth Cabinet’s strategic infrastructure plan led by PM Barzani, which aims to upgrade vital public services, expand road networks, and strengthen economic independence.

The project represents a cornerstone of the KRG’s broader vision for administrative and economic decentralization, particularly in Soran, which has been designated as a self-administered zone.

Barzani expressed appreciation for the North Light Company, which executed the project with high technical standards, emphasizing that such initiatives are tangible evidence of the government’s commitment to building a stronger, more connected Kurdistan.

“This is not the last project,” he said. “There are more to come, and we will continue to build together for the future of our people.”

The inauguration of the Haji Omran dual road comes as Iraq prepares for national parliamentary elections on November 11, a contest in which the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) — led by President Masoud Barzani — is expected to perform strongly.

Observers note that the KDP’s achievements under PM Masrour Barzani's government, including large-scale road, energy, and urban infrastructure projects, have reinforced public confidence in the party’s leadership and its ability to deliver on long-promised reforms.

Analysts say the KDP’s development record stands in sharp contrast to governance challenges in other parts of Iraq, positioning the party as a pillar of progress, stability, and responsible leadership.

Prime Minister Barzani concluded his remarks with a message of optimism and unity: “We will continue to serve our people and work tirelessly to raise the living standards of Kurdistan’s citizens. Our vision is a Kurdistan that grows stronger each day — prosperous, safe, and free.”

The Haji Omran project, blending historical symbolism with modern functionality, stands as a testament to Barzani’s pragmatic governance approach: building infrastructure that strengthens autonomy, boosts trade, and reflects a vision of a confident, forward-looking Kurdistan within a stable Iraq.

The project, valued at 35.15 billion Iraqi dinars, was implemented by North Light Company under the supervision of the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism.

Designed and executed to international standards, the new dual road stretches 2.5 kilometers in length and 25 meters in width, replacing the old single-lane road that was only eight meters wide and posed significant challenges for both local commuters and commercial transport.

Beyond easing civilian travel, the upgraded route is expected to play a key role in enhancing cross-border trade and tourism in Haji Omran, one of the Kurdistan Region’s vital gateways for commerce.

The project features advanced amenities, including a drainage system, clean water network, road lighting, traffic signs, and dedicated parking zones. More than 1,000 trees have been planted, 170 benches installed, and concrete retaining walls erected to prevent landslides and ensure road safety.

With a 50-year service guarantee, the Haji Omran dual road stands as one of several flagship projects completed under the Ninth Cabinet’s broader vision to upgrade roads, bridges, and essential services across all provinces of the Kurdistan Region.