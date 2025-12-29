KRG Warns of Further Temperature Drop, New Snowfall Expected Thursday

Since Saturday, waves of snow and rain have affected several areas across the Kurdistan Region, reaching the center of Erbil province on Monday.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that temperatures across the Kurdistan Region are expected to drop further tonight, with another wave of snow and rain forecast to affect the region on Thursday.

Fazil Ibrahim, Director General of Meteorology and Seismology (GDMS) at the KRG, told Kurdistan24 on Monday that current weather forecasts for the region have proven accurate. He confirmed that snowfall is expected to continue until around 9:00 PM tonight.

According to Ibrahim, temperatures will decline further before snowfall tapers off later tonight. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a return to more normal conditions.

However, he noted that another weather system bringing snow and rain is forecast to reach various parts of the Kurdistan Region on Thursday.

Ibrahim urged citizens to remain at home when possible and to cooperate fully with emergency and response teams to ensure public safety.

